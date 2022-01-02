fb-pixel Skip to main content

Vermont woman killed in Bernardston crash

By Adam Sennott Globe Correspondent,Updated January 2, 2022, 25 minutes ago

A 60-year-old Vermont woman died after her car went off the road and crashed on Route 91 in Bernardston on Sunday afternoon, State Police said.

Holly Hanley, of Burlington, Vt., was driving a 2015 Cadillac SRX southbound when the vehicle went off the right side of the road, slammed into a guardrail, and then crashed in the tree line at about 12:20 p.m., State Police said in a statement.

A 24-year old woman from Essex Junction, Vt., was also in the Cadillac at the time of the crash and sustained minor injuries, State Police said. Both women were taken to Baystate Franklin Hospital, where Hanley was pronounced dead.

Advertisement

The crash is under investigation.

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.

Black news hour logo 2

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video