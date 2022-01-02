Vermont woman killed in Bernardston crash

A 60-year-old Vermont woman died after her car went off the road and crashed on Route 91 in Bernardston on Sunday afternoon, State Police said.

Holly Hanley, of Burlington, Vt., was driving a 2015 Cadillac SRX southbound when the vehicle went off the right side of the road, slammed into a guardrail, and then crashed in the tree line at about 12:20 p.m., State Police said in a statement.