Victim in fatal Billerica pedestrian strike identified

By Adam Sennott Globe Correspondent,Updated January 2, 2022, 18 minutes ago

Authorities have identified a man who was struck and killed on Route 3 in Billerica on Saturday night, State Police said Sunday.

Joseph Francois, 43, of Hyde Park, was hit in the northbound lane, prior to exit 78, shortly before 8 p.m., State Police said in a statement.  Francois was the passenger in a 2016 Chevrolet Equinox driven by a 50-year-old Lowell woman that had pulled over into the breakdown lane, according to State Police.

Francois got out of the Chevrolet and walked onto the roadway, where he was hit by a 2016 Ford F-150 operated by a 25-year-old Billerica man, State Police said. Authorities determined that Francois was dead at the scene.

Both drivers remained at the scene, and no charges have been filed, State Police said. It’s not known why Francois got out of the sport utility vehicle and walked onto the road.

The incident is under investigation, State Police said.

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.

