Victim in fatal Billerica pedestrian strike identified

Authorities have identified a man who was struck and killed on Route 3 in Billerica on Saturday night, State Police said Sunday.

Joseph Francois, 43, of Hyde Park, was hit in the northbound lane, prior to exit 78, shortly before 8 p.m., State Police said in a statement. Francois was the passenger in a 2016 Chevrolet Equinox driven by a 50-year-old Lowell woman that had pulled over into the breakdown lane, according to State Police.

Francois got out of the Chevrolet and walked onto the roadway, where he was hit by a 2016 Ford F-150 operated by a 25-year-old Billerica man, State Police said. Authorities determined that Francois was dead at the scene.