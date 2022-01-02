Twitter permanently suspends Marjorie Taylor Greene’s account

Twitter on Sunday permanently suspended the personal account of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., after the company said she had violated its COVID-19 misinformation policies.

Twitter said that Greene had a fifth “strike,” which meant that her account will not be restored. The company had issued her a fourth strike in August after she falsely posted that the vaccines were “failing.” Greene was given a third strike less than a month before that when she had tweeted that COVID-19 was not dangerous for people unless they were obese or over age 65, and said vaccines should not be required.

Greene’s official congressional account, @RepMTG, remains active because tweets from that account did not violate the service’s rules.