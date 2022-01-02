Faith and zoning

“Love thy neighbor as thyself” is a basic principle of many of the world’s most commonly practiced faiths. But here’s the conundrum: How can we love our neighbors if they aren’t actually allowed to be our neighbors?

Thanks to Jon Gorey for his article “All for one, and none for all” (Address, Dec. 16). He drew a clear line from zoning and other land-use restrictions to historic attempts to keep low- and middle-income people and members of minority groups out of wealthy suburbs.

But now it’s time for all of us to realize that it’s our obligation to change the system. Plainly speaking: Our region needs more housing. And it needs to be built all over. So let us all rise up together in this moment and encourage our cities and towns to be part of the solution so that our economy and our morality can both benefit.