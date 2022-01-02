Homeschooling meets a need

Re “Do-it-yourself education is on the rise” (Ideas, Dec. 26): Homeschooling is rising because public education, working under a decades-old, obsolete funding system, frequently fails the children who need it most.

Parents know there is no “do-over” if their children’s schools don’t educate. The effects are lifelong. Hence the desperation and live-wire voltage parents feel when their children’s school underperforms or does not meet their children’s unique needs.

There’s a place for the current mix of traditional and charter public schools, parochial schools, private schools, homeschooling, vocational schools, and even, as the article suggests, new modes of learning arising from technology and pandemic-driven necessity. All should be held accountable for results (yes, the MCAS/equivalent).