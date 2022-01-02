A story with a surprising twist

I did a double take when reading the article in the Ideas section by Stephen Kinzer about a national election. The incoming president won because of a “victorious coalition” comprising feminist and environmental groups, gays, Indigenous peoples, African immigrants, and anti-corporate campaigners of various stripes. Kinzer then says the president “takes over a country that has been devastated economically, politically, socially, and morally. Prosecutors in New York are preparing to indict the outgoing president . . . [and the] state has failed to respond to urgent challenges ranging from the COVID-19 pandemic to climate change.” One might have thought that Kinzer was talking about the United States, not Honduras. He closes by saying, “For the first time ever, the United States [read: Washington] seems to be hoping that a socialist government in Latin America will succeed.”
Advertisement
It will be interesting to see if the emerging socialist experiments in Honduras and the United States are both as successful as the ones in Western Europe.
Eric Howard
Newport, N.H.