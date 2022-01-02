A story with a surprising twist

I did a double take when reading the article in the Ideas section by Stephen Kinzer about a national election. The incoming president won because of a “victorious coalition” comprising feminist and environmental groups, gays, Indigenous peoples, African immigrants, and anti-corporate campaigners of various stripes. Kinzer then says the president “takes over a country that has been devastated economically, politically, socially, and morally. Prosecutors in New York are preparing to indict the outgoing president . . . [and the] state has failed to respond to urgent challenges ranging from the COVID-19 pandemic to climate change.” One might have thought that Kinzer was talking about the United States, not Honduras. He closes by saying, “For the first time ever, the United States [read: Washington] seems to be hoping that a socialist government in Latin America will succeed.”