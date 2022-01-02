‘What happens when the world isn’t ready for you to be who you are?’

There were at least 50 killings last year — more than in 2020, more than any year since the Human Rights Campaign began the solemn work of tracking the killings of trans and gender nonconforming people. What haunts me are the words “at least.” Along with the mourning of lives taken comes the hard knowledge that more people have been killed than we will probably ever know.

Even with several December columns to memorialize them , I couldn’t fit in all of the names of transgender and gender nonconforming people lost to violence in 2021.

Advertisement

Beyond the vague and ominous phrase “A body was found,” some deaths garnered little mention in hometown newspapers or on local newscasts. If they received coverage, victims were too often misgendered, categorized by biology and not by their true identity. That could mean days or weeks before their killings would be accurately reported and recorded.

Among the 50 that are known, the youngest victim was 16 and the oldest was 65. Two were military veterans. Several were parents. They died in places large and small, from Boston and Chicago to Milpitas, Calif., and Aliquippa, Pa. A majority were under 40, many of them in their 20s. Most were people of color, especially Black trans women. Their absence has left their survivors aching and incomplete.

Yet a harrowing question looms behind the violence.

“Harsh Reality,” a recent podcast, tells the story of Miriam Rivera, a would-be reality TV star on a dating show in 2004. At a sun-dappled villa in Ibiza, a group of men vied for her attention, but there was a twist — until the final moments of the last episode, none of the contestants knew that Rivera was a trans woman.

Trace Lysette, a trans actress and the podcast’s host, describes the dating show, “There’s Something About Miriam,” as “one of the most controversial reality TV disasters of all time.” Rivera was widely ridiculed. Yet the podcast is as much about the vilification of trans and gender nonconforming people as it is about one star-crossed young woman whose gender identity is regarded as exploitable and disposable.

Advertisement

“What happens when the world isn’t ready for you to be who you are?” Lysette asks. With a record number of murders, 2021 ended with a devastating answer to that deeply troubling question.

Cris Blehar, 65, on May 19 in Vine Grove, Ky.: An Air Force veteran, Blehar was retired from United/Continental Airlines. She was also a “great bowler,” according to Sally Johns, who played in the same league as Blehar. “I will miss you telling me how to improve my bowling skills,” Johns wrote on Blehar’s tribute wall. “Fly high, dance with the angels.”

Jenny De Leon, 25, on Nov. 2 in Tampa, Fla.: If some thought of De Leon as “stubborn,” it was only because she refused to be deterred from what she wanted. Lucas Aiden Wehle, a member of Equality Florida’s TransAction Florida Advisory Council, said, “All she wanted to do was have fun, be happy, and say silly stuff to make you laugh, make you smile or, even better, make you uncomfortable.”

Angel Naira, 36, on Nov. 11 in Aliquippa, Pa.: On a fundraising page for Naira, Martell Murray remembered his sister, who graduated from Beaver Falls Beauty Academy and worked in home health care, as “a great person” who “loved everyone. She had a big heart and would do anything for her family and friends.”

Advertisement

Danyale Thompson, 35, on Nov. 13 in Memphis, Tenn.: Thompson, who studied at the University of Memphis, was known for her entrepreneurial spirit. On what turned out to be her last birthday, Thompson wrote on Facebook that she was grateful to be able to “prosper, grow and achieve once again.”

Nikai David, 33, on Dec. 4 in Oakland, Calif.: A model and aspiring social media influencer, David dreamed of launching her own clothing boutique. Ashlee Banks, a friend, called David “a happy, fun person.” She had been making plans to take David out for a birthday dinner. “To the people who harmed her,” Banks said, “I just hope that justice is served.”

Renée Graham can be reached at renee.graham@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @reneeygraham.