After a soaring win over the Suns, Jaylen Brown has a career night (50) in the Celtics’ OT triumph vs. the Magic

Dennis Schroder added 19 points and 7 assists in his first game back from COVID-19 protocol, helping the Celtics overcome 22 turnovers.

Brown helped Boston storm back from a 14-point deficit in the final four minutes of regulation to force overtime, then drilled a 3-pointer with his team clinging to a one-point lead in the extra session, giving him a career-high 50 points and helping the Celtics secure a 116-111 win at TD Garden.

With the Celtics on the verge of a crushing home loss to the lowly and undermanned Magic on Sunday night, Jaylen Brown stepped in and saved his team before it was too late.

The Celtics were without Jayson Tatum (conditioning), Robert Williams (toe), Enes Kanter Freedom (COVID-19 protocol), Aaron Nesmith (COVID-19 protocol), and Romeo Langford (non-COVID illness).

The Magic (7-30) were missing a pair of starters, including leading scorer Cole Anthony. Terrence Ross had 33 points to lead Orlando.

The Celtics led by as many as 14 points in the first half, but their sloppy second quarter allowed the Magic to linger, and late in the third quarter they began to collapse.

Boston led, 61-57, before the Magic closed the period with a 20-4 run that was capped by a Mo Bamba 3-pointer. By that time, the crowd had gone from disinterested to frustrated, as boos poured down.

The Celtics made a brief push at the start of the fourth quarter, pulling within 79-75 on a Josh Richardson layup with 9:58 left before the Magic quickly regained control with an 8-0 burst.

Franz Wagner appeared to finish off the Celtics when his layup with 4:20 left stretched Orlando’s lead to 96-82. But the Celtics needed just one minute to slice that deficit in half, pulling within 96-89 on a Brown layup.

After a successful Celtics challenge on a foul call against Brown, Brown won the ensuing jump ball and a Marcus Smart layup made it 98-94. Franz Wagner was fouled but missed both free throws.

Brown pulled the Celtics within two on a layup, and with 41.6 seconds left Smart ripped the ball away from Wagner and fed Brown for a layup, tying the score at 98. After a timeout, Wagner committed a five-second violation and Brown quickly attacked for a layup.

But Orlando’s Tim Frazier tied the score with a layup with 21.8 seconds left and Brown’s jumper at the other end was off, forcing overtime.

The Celtics took control in the extra session, as a Brown 3-pointer and Josh Richardson layup stretched their lead to 110-104 with 1:11 left. But Terrence Ross answered with a four-point play that sliced the deficit to two. Wendell Carter hit one of two free throws before Horford hit a 3-pointer from the right corner with 26.8 seconds left.

The Magic could have had one final chance to tie, but Brown stepped in and won a jump-ball at Orlando’s end.

Observations from the game:

▪ With centers Robert Williams and Kanter Freedom both sidelined, coach Ime Udoka turned to an unconventional lineup late in the first quarter, with a frontline of Jabari Parker, Grant Williams and Josh Richardson and a backcourt of Payton Pritchard and Marcus Smart.

The Magic tried to take advantage of Boston’s lack of size but did not have much luck. On one possession, the 6-foot-1 Pritchard switched onto the 7-foot Mo Bamba, but Bamba couldn’t do anything with his post-up opportunity and the play ended with a shot-clock violation. This group outscored Orlando by five points during its brief stint.

▪ The Celtics held a 28-19 lead after one quarter despite committing five turnovers. They received a boost by hitting 11 of 11 free throws, with Smart accounting for seven of them. But the turnovers issues became much more pronounced in the second quarter. There were bad passes and out of bounds violations and offensive fouls. Boston committed nine second-quarter turnovers and that was the main reason the Magic were able to slice a 14-point deficit to just 45-42 at the break.





Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.