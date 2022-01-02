Bills overcome sloppy play by Josh Allen to beat Falcons, clinch playoff berth

The Falcons (7-9) went down swinging in being eliminated from the NFC race to extend their postseason drought to a fourth year in their first season under coach Arthur Smith . The Falcons forced four turnovers, with an injury and COVID-19-depleted secondary intercepting Allen on three consecutive possessions spanning halftime.

The AFC East-leading Bills rallied to clinch their third consecutive playoff spot. Buffalo (10-6) did so by beating the Falcons, coupled with the Ravens’ 20-19 loss to the Rams.

The Buffalo Bills clinched a playoff berth Sunday when Devin Singletary scored two touchdowns rushing in the second half to make up for Josh Allen’s sloppiness in a 29-15 victory at home over Atlanta that eliminated the Falcons from contention.

Allen did a much better job running than throwing by scoring two touchdowns rushing on a snow-dusted field, and with temperatures in the low 20s.

Buffalo won its third straight and needs only to beat the Jets in its finale next weekend to clinch its second consecutive division title — and assure the Bills home-field advantage for the wild-card playoff round.

The Bills didn’t make things easy on themselves. They squandered a 14-2 first-half lead. And the game wasn’t decided until the Bills benefited from the Falcons having a touchdown reversed on replay review, compounded by quarterback Matt Ryan being flagged for taunting with 6:07 remaining.

Rather than scoring on a 7-yard run and cutting Buffalo’s deficit to 29-22, officials ruled Ryan’s knee was down at the 1. The taunting penalty then pushed Atlanta back to the 16, where Ryan threw incompletions into the end zone on third and fourth down.

The Bills turned to the ground game once Allen opened the third quarter getting intercepted by Foye Oluokun. Singletary capped an 11-play, 80-yard drive with a 6-yard run, while Allen completed a pass to Cole Beasley for a 2-point conversion to put Buffalo up 22-15. Singletary scored on a 4-yard run on Buffalo’s next possession.

Singletary finished with 23 carries for a career-high 110 yards rushing. Allen, meantime, finished 11 of 26 for 120 yards passing, but had 81 yards rushing on 15 carries.

Allen’s first two interceptions to close the second quarter led to the Falcons scoring 10 points in the final 1:48 to take a 15-14.

Mike Davis capped a five-play, 80-yard scoring drive with a 1-yard run following Allen having his pass tipped by Oluokun and getting picked off by Duron Harmon in the end zone. A.J. Terrell’s diving interception then led to Younghoe Koo hitting a 24-yard field goal as time expired.

The Falcons opened the scoring with a safety when Atlanta’s Avery Williams forced Marquez Stevenson to fumble a punt return. Buffalo’s Jake Kumerow didn’t recover until he was tackled in the end zone.

Atlanta’s roster was thinned by COVID-19 with nine players on the reserve list, a group which included starting safety Jaylinn Hawkins. The Falcons’ secondary was also further depleted with cornerback Fabian Moreau sidelined by rib injuries.

Atlanta’s Kyle Pitts set the franchise rookie record for yards receiving and became the NFL’s second rookie tight end to top 1,000 yards receiving. Pitts finished with two catches for 69 yards before being limited by a hamstring injury in the second half.

With 1,018 yards receiving, he broke the team’s rookie record set by Julio Jones, who had 959 yards in 2011. Pitts also inched within 58 yards of the NFL record set in 1961 by Mike Ditka for rookie tight ends.

Ravens losing their way

The Ravens’ 20-19 loss to the Rams was their fifth straight defeat.

At one point this season, Baltimore was 8-3 and the top seed in the AFC. But the Ravens have since lost five straight, their longest skid since a nine-game run in 2007 under Brian Billick paved the way for current coach John Harbaugh to take over in 2008.

Four of those defeats during this slump have come by a total of 5 points.

The loss ousted Baltimore from the AFC North title hunt. The Ravens were not officially eliminated from the playoff chase, but to get in as a wild card they’ll need a win over the Steelers next week in the regular-season finale and a whole lot of help.

Quinn sets Bears’ sack record

Robert Quinn broke Hall of Famer Richard Dent’s franchise single-season record with his 18th sack in the Bears’ 29-3 win over the Giants.

Quinn broke Dent’s mark of 17 1/2 set in 1984 when he took down Mike Glennon in the fourth quarter.

Quinn, 31, continued his remarkable turnaround after finishing with two sacks last season, his first in Chicago. He has 100 1/2 sacks for his career and needs one to match his career high of 19 with St. Louis in 2013.

“No one in this room except myself gets to see Robert Quinn practice every day the way he plays,” Bears coach Matt Nagy said. “What a great person to look up to and see if you practice like this, this is what can happen — especially after coming off of last year. Resilient. He’s been through a lot in his life.”

Quinn was diagnosed with a brain tumor when he was 17 and told he wouldn’t survive. Now, he’s a record setter for a founding NFL franchise.

Quinn was glad he did it in 16 games, just like Dent in 1984, and did not need another week. He said that’s something Dent mentioned when they talked Saturday. And he wasn’t sure if the Hall of Famer was really thrilled to see his record broken.

“Does anyone want their record broken?” Quinn said. “I think he was excited. But not really, you know?”

Trevis Gipson added a career-high two sacks, including a strip-sack on the game’s first play from scrimmage, as Chicago joined Green Bay as the only franchises with 800 victories counting the postseason.