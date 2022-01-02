fb-pixel Skip to main content
Bruins

Bruins still waiting on makeup dates after slew of December postponements

By Kevin Paul Dupont Globe Staff,Updated January 2, 2022, 23 minutes ago
Bruce Cassidy and the Bruins are yet to hear from the league on rescheduling several games postponed throughout December.
Bruce Cassidy and the Bruins are yet to hear from the league on rescheduling several games postponed throughout December.MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

Still no guidance from the NHL regarding makeup dates for Bruins games that were recently postponed because of the resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I have not heard anything,” coach Bruce Cassidy said prior his club’s Sunday matinee in Detroit. “Our games that have been [postponed] in Canada, without having the ability to have people in the building, my guess is that they’d like to kick those down the road as far as they can — but that’s just speculation.”

The original schedule, now a moot point, had the Bruins without a game on the books for three solid weeks, Feb. 2-23.  All that changed just prior to Christmas when the league and players agreed not to participate in the upcoming Olympic Games in Beijing.

Advertisement

The Bruins still have road games to reschedule in Montreal and in Ottawa. A game slated for Jan. 12 in Montreal will now be played on that date at TD Garden (for admittance, use your March 21 tickets).

The Bruins also were forced to postpone three recent home games against the Hurricanes (Dec. 21), Avalanche (Dec. 23), and Penguins (Dec. 27). None have been assigned a makeup date, but the league likely will try to shoe-horn at least a couple of those into open dates on Causeway Street during the three-week open window in February.

“If I was a guessing man, I’d say we’d make those up sooner than we would go to Canada,” mused Cassidy. “But I haven’t heard.”

The Garden has only 10 dates open during that 21-day stretch beginning Feb. 2, the biggest window being a three-day opportunity, Feb 8-10.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeKPD.

Black news hour logo 2

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video