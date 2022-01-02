Bruins still waiting on makeup dates after slew of December postponements

Still no guidance from the NHL regarding makeup dates for Bruins games that were recently postponed because of the resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I have not heard anything,” coach Bruce Cassidy said prior his club’s Sunday matinee in Detroit. “Our games that have been [postponed] in Canada, without having the ability to have people in the building, my guess is that they’d like to kick those down the road as far as they can — but that’s just speculation.”

The original schedule, now a moot point, had the Bruins without a game on the books for three solid weeks, Feb. 2-23. All that changed just prior to Christmas when the league and players agreed not to participate in the upcoming Olympic Games in Beijing.