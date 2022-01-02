Bruins still waiting on makeup dates after slew of December postponements

Still no guidance from the NHL regarding makeup dates for Bruins games that were recently postponed because of the resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I have not heard anything,” coach Bruce Cassidy said prior his club’s Sunday matinee in Detroit. “Our games that have been [postponed] in Canada, without having the ability to have people in the building, my guess is that they’d like to kick those down the road as far as they can — but that’s just speculation.”
The original schedule, now a moot point, had the Bruins without a game on the books for three solid weeks, Feb. 2-23. All that changed just prior to Christmas when the league and players agreed not to participate in the upcoming Olympic Games in Beijing.
Advertisement
The Bruins still have road games to reschedule in Montreal and in Ottawa. A game slated for Jan. 12 in Montreal will now be played on that date at TD Garden (for admittance, use your March 21 tickets).
The Bruins also were forced to postpone three recent home games against the Hurricanes (Dec. 21), Avalanche (Dec. 23), and Penguins (Dec. 27). None have been assigned a makeup date, but the league likely will try to shoe-horn at least a couple of those into open dates on Causeway Street during the three-week open window in February.
“If I was a guessing man, I’d say we’d make those up sooner than we would go to Canada,” mused Cassidy. “But I haven’t heard.”
The Garden has only 10 dates open during that 21-day stretch beginning Feb. 2, the biggest window being a three-day opportunity, Feb 8-10.
Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeKPD.