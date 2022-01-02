Bruins sweep away Red Wings with dominant third period

After Haula’s goal provided a 2-1 lead in the second period, McAvoy and Frederic (first goal of the season) scored in a span of just under three minutes in the third period to ice the win.

Patrice Bergeron, Erik Haula, Charlie McAvoy, Trent Frederic, and Tomas Nosek all scored for the Black and Gold, who improved to 16-10-2 with their second win in as many days – following Saturday’s 4-3 OT win over the Sabres.

Reacquainted with the idea of scoring, particularly as the product of hard work close to the net, the Bruins pinned a 5-1 loss on the Red Wings in Detroit Sunday afternoon.

Nosek, who began his NHL career as a free agent signee by the Red Wings, provided the 5-1 insurance at 10:40 of the final frame.

Jeremy Swayman, without a win since Dec. 2 at Nashville, turned back 23 shots to improve to 8-5-2 for the season.

Haula, a non-factor for his first three months in a Bruins uniform, broke a 1-1 deadlock midway though the second with a brilliant rush-and-finish up the left wing.

Just seconds out of the penalty box (serving Swayman’s minor), Haula collected the puck just inside his defensive blue line and bolted up the left side, the Wings helping to clear his runway with a clumsy line change. The 30-year-old Haula barreled into the left circle and sniped his wrister to the top right corner, just beyond the reach of Alex Nedeljkovic’s catching glove.

Haula’s strike ended a stretch of 10-plus periods in which the Bruins failed to produce a working lead.

Earlier, force to play catch-up hockey yet again (for a fourth game in a row), the Bruins knotted it, 1-1, with a short pop in the low slot at 14:47.

Brad Marchand picked up the second assist, but the goal was truly a product of his board work in the right wing corner, refusing to be denied the puck with red sweaters all around him. New linemate Craig Smith moved in, collected the puck off of Marchand’s hard work, and relayed into the slot for Bergeron to pot his 11th this season.

The Wings pushed out to the 1-0 lead with 11:28 gone in the first. Tyler Bertuzzi converted a gift at the right post after Danny DeKeyser’s wrist shot from atop the right circle deflected off of Haula and fell to Bertuzzi. Derek Forbort was in place at the post, but unable to react quickly enough when the deflection went right to Bertuzzi.

Haula, with rediscovered speed, nearly boosted the Bruins to a 3-1 lead while killing a penalty late in the second period, breaking in again off the left side and ringing the right post with a doorstep backhander at 16:38.

If Haula keeps up the pace, and the chances, it could make it hard for Charlie Coyle to find a way back to the No. 2 center spot. Haula was moved there out of necessity, with Coyle slotted in the No. 3 hole after returning from COVID protocols.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeKPD.