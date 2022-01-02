Celtics escape Magic with win, but inconsistencies remain troubling

Nearly halfway into this season, the only thing we know about the Celtics, is that we don’t know which team will take the floor on any given night. They showed all their personalities in the 116-111 win: skillful, front running, apathetic, erratic, passionate, wasteful, and infuriating.

Everything else about this game is not so absolute. The Celtics are still wildly inconsistent. They will play down to the level of their opponents and they still are reckless with prosperity.

What’s conclusive about Sunday’s overtime Celtics win over the Orlando Magic is the importance. The Celtics needed this win. They needed to respond favorably from their impressive win over the defending Western Conference champion Phoenix Suns.

The Celtics made this game so much more difficult with their carelessness – 20 turnovers through three quarters – and nearly let it slip away by allowing the shorthanded Magic to surge to a 14-point lead with 4:20 left.

And then Jaylen Brown and the crew flipped the switch, played with desire, forced overtime, and then finally fought off their inferior opponent, walking away with an exhausting victory.

Brown scored a career-high 50, 33 in the second half and overtime, and the Celtics released a sigh of relief. But then again, they are no closer to establishing a personality than they were a month ago.

Coach Ime Udoka can blame injuries and COVID-19 protocol, but the other 29 teams are experiencing the same issues. The Celtics are becoming the most mysterious and confounding team in the NBA because they are capable of playing with the elite teams and even beating them and then they are also capable of looking uninterested, disengaged, and just flat out putrid.

And they admit, through 37 games, they are still trying to figure themselves out.

“We’ve talked about limiting these lulls and stretches and that’s what’s really hurting us,” Udoka said. “We play some of our best basketball against some of the better teams and then we have nights like tonight. I don’t think it’s a lack of focus or respect for your opponent, it’s that we go through those lulls.

“We’ve shown that we can compete with whomever with tons of guys missing and then we have quarters like tonight where we look like we’ve never played together.”

What’s encouraging for the Celtics is they are just five games from the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference, despite their doldrums. If they can harness this talent, get healthy and play consistently through the final 45 games, they can still position themselves for a deep playoff run.

But that’s a lot to ask, especially when they struggle with teams like the Magic, which was missing two of their top four scorers and have the second-worst record in the NBA.

Brown wanted to celebrate his career night and team official Jeff Twiss even saved the game ball for a keepsake, but he knew the Celtics should have never been in a position to be forced to rally from down 14 with four minutes left.

“There’s no way we could have lost this game, it wouldn’t have been good; the media wouldn’t have been good (to us),” he said. “You can’t expect to get that lucky every time. We’ve got to execute and get better. I don’t like (that we play better when trailing). If that’s the case, that’s not good. We’re trying to put 2021 behind us.”

It’s apparent the Celtics thought they would be further along chemistry wise than they are. Nearly halfway into the season and they’re still trying to avoid those lackadaisical lapses that cost games – such as the final minutes of recent losses to the Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers.

It’s not that the Celtics aren’t talented enough to compete with the top teams in the Eastern Conference, which makes their 18-19 record even more frustrating. And after their impressive win against Phoenix, the Celtics entered Sunday as 11-point favorites, expected to make this an easy night. Instead, it was exhausting.

“That adversity forces you to get out your comfort zone,” guard Marcus Smart said. “It forces you to push through. It obviously hasn’t worked out more successfully but it builds that character.”

When asked how the team can become more consistent and play at a higher level, Smart said,“That’s something we’re working on. It’s something we have to figure out. We have a lot of young guys that’s stepped into roles but that should be no excuse for us. We know it and we understand it. We’re constantly trying to work on it.

“It’s something that Ime has definitely been on us about. It’s going to take time and once we do click, we’re going to click and it’s going to feel so much better.”

The question is if no one has a definitive answer for how they can become steadier, then how do they become steadier?

Well, it’s a lot better feeling to figure this out after a victory than a loss and perhaps this is a game the Celtics would have lost a month ago or even a week ago. The hope is that these experiences are being digested as lessons and they will not repeat these lapses in the second half of the season.

If not, the Celtics will continue to hover around .500, tantalizing their fans with their potential but falling short when the competition stiffens.

Gary Washburn is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at gary.washburn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GwashburnGlobe.