Four Paris Saint-Germain players test positive for COVID-19

By The Associated PressUpdated January 2, 2022, 33 minutes ago
Paris Saint-Germain's Argentinian forward Mauro Icardi (2R) heads the ball to score a goal during the French L1 football match between FC Lorient and Paris Saint-Germain at the Yves Allainmat-Le Moustoir Stadium in Lorient, western France, on December 22, 2021. (Photo by JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER / AFP) (Photo by JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER/AFP via Getty Images)
PARIS (AP) — Four players in the Paris Saint-Germain squad have tested positive for the coronavirus ahead of the team’s French Cup game on Monday night.

PSG added that one staff member also had COVID-19 in a statement on Saturday night. None of them were named.

PSG is playing at third-tier Vannes.

Last year's runner-up Monaco was in action later Sunday at second-tier Quevilly-Rouen in one of 13 games scheduled for the day as sides bid to reach the last 16.

Monaco said Saturday that seven players had COVID-19 but none showed any worrying signs and are isolating.

