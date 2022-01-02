Jaguars were just what Patriots needed: a layup to regain their confidence, and an easy win to help clinch a playoff berth

The Patriots had played terribly the previous two weeks, losses to the Colts and Bills that knocked them from first to sixth in the AFC playoff race. But the Jaguars came to Foxborough with a rookie quarterback, an interim head coach and an NFL-worst 2-13 record, and were the perfect foil for the Patriots to fix everything they had gotten wrong the last two weeks.

▪ After struggling through a tough stretch in December, the Patriots can thank the NFL’s schedule-makers for giving them a layup when they badly needed it. The Patriots’ easy win Sunday, combined with the Dolphins’ loss to the Titans, clinched a playoff spot for the 10-6 Patriots, who are back in the postseason after missing out last season.

Fast start? Check — the Patriots took a 7-0 lead on their first possession and played from ahead the entire game. It was the first time the Patriots scored on their opening possession since beating the Titans in Week 12.

Executing in the red zone? Check — the Patriots scored touchdowns on all five red zone possessions with Mac Jones running the offense.

A clean performance? Check — the Patriots didn’t turn over the ball and committed just three penalties for 30 yards.

Solid special teams? Check — other than a couple of botched extra points. Otherwise the kickoff coverage team was solid, pinning the Jaguars inside their 25 on four of five possessions in the first half.

It’s hard to take too much away from this game, because the Jaguars are a joke. But after two weeks of tough losses and inconsistent football, the Patriots needed a game like Sunday’s to work on their issues and gain some confidence entering the postseason.

▪ When you play a preseason game as the Patriots did Sunday, the most important takeaway is that no one got hurt. Damien Harris left with a hamstring injury, Kendrick Bourne took an unnecessary hit toward the end of the game, and Adrian Phillips suffered a wrist injury at the end. All three left the game, but it seemed more precautionary.

Otherwise, the Patriots fortunately did not suffer any significant injuries, and the early blowout lead allowed Bill Belichick to rest linebacker Matthew Judon, who was active but missed the entire week of practice because of COVID.

The Patriots haven’t had receiver Nelson Agholor the last two weeks because he has a concussion, but they are fairly healthy and don’t have many COVID issues heading into Week 18.

▪ Coming off his worst performance of the season, completing just 14 of 32 passes in the loss to the Bills, Mac Jones was nearly flawless in Sunday’s win. He completed 22 of 30 passes for 227 yards, three touchdowns and a 128.1 rating. Jones threaded a few beautiful passes into tight windows, and threw a gorgeous corner fade pass to Jakobi Meyers for a 4-yard touchdown.

The Jaguars didn’t exactly offer much resistance against Jones, but this was the same defense that held Josh Allen and the Bills to just 6 points, so Jones deserves some credit. But it was certainly curious that Jones was still throwing deep into the end zone in the fourth quarter with the Patriots up by five touchdowns. Perhaps Josh McDaniels wanted Jones to bank a few more positive plays to gain his confidence back.

▪ The Patriots’ defense also had a feel-good day in feasting on Lawrence, the No. 1 overall draft pick who is having a miserable season in Jacksonville. J.C. Jackson got his eighth interception of the season. Kyle Dugger got his fourth, and Myles Bryant got his first. And Dont’a Hightower and Christian Barmore each got their first full sacks of the season. The Jaguars played the role of Santa Claus — everyone on the Patriots went home with a gift.

The only negative by the defense was giving up a touchdown at the end of the game on a 28-yard screen pass. But the Patriots were up 50-3 at that point, so we’ll give them a break.

▪ Bill Belichick should never draft a wide receiver in the first round again. Sunday, he pulled the plug on the N’Keal Harry experiment, making the 2019 first-rounder a healthy scratch. In Harry’s place, the Patriots elevated Kristian Wilkerson from the practice squad, and of course, Wilkerson — who had never caught an NFL pass before Sunday — caught four passes for 42 yards and not one, but two touchdowns. Wilkerson now has more touchdown catches in two games (two) than Harry does in 11 (zero). Wilkerson showed a nice ability to catch the ball in traffic, and Harry may not be active again the rest of the season.

▪ Lawrence finished with 193 passing yards, one touchdown and three interceptions, and he was lucky not to throw two or three more. Lawrence now has 17 interceptions against just 10 touchdown passes this season as the Jaguars are in position to get the No. 1 draft pick for the second year in a row. But it’s not fair to judge Lawrence on this season, because he was dropped into a horrible situation in Jacksonville, with a (former) head coach who had no clue what he was doing, and one of the worst rosters in the NFL.

Lawrence actually threaded a couple of nice passes in the first half, but two of his three longest completions of the day — a 40-yarder to Laquon Treadwell and a 22-yarder to Marvin Jones — were complete luck. But Mac Jones has to be thanking his lucky stars he landed with a competent organization such as New England instead of a dumpster fire like Jacksonville.

