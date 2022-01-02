Mac Jones is breaking down walls every step of the way; it’s as if he was invented by Bill Belichick

When the Patriots lost a couple of games before Christmas, there was predictable noise that Jones had run out of gas at the tail end of the NFL’s 17-game regular season. He wasn’t allowed to throw the football on a windy night in Orchard Park, N.Y., and followed that with a couple of losing efforts, throwing four interceptions combined against the Colts and Bills.

Don’t be ridiculous. Mac Jones played a 13-game championship season at Alabama in 2020, where he was subjected to the same rigors and scrutiny he’s experienced during his terrific NFL rookie season.

For a full week after the loss to Buffalo, we heard about another brick in the Rookie Wall, the first-year Wailing Wall, and Foxborough’s Wall of no sound. Sports radio yakers urged Jones to “take down this Wall.’’

There was no silly Wall talk Sunday when Jones was surgical in a 50-10 demolition of the COVID-depleted, 2-14 Jacksonville Jaguars (is Bill mad at the Jags for firing his pal, Urban Meyer?). Jones completed 22 of 30 passes for 227 yards, threw for three touchdowns with no interceptions, and was pulled with 11 minutes left in the matinee massacre at Gillette.

Barring injury, this means that later this month Jones will be the first QB-not-named-Brady to start a playoff game for the Patriots since Scott Zolak started under center in Jacksonville Jan. 3, 1999 in a 25-10 wild-card loss (Drew Bledsoe had a broken finger). Tom Brady’s run of 41 consecutive playoff starts began with the Tuck Rule Game (the last game ever played at old Foxboro Stadium) and concluded with New England’s 20-13 loss to the Titans at Gillette two years ago.

Jones may not have the talent of Brady, or even Cam Newton, but he appears to have been created in a Bill Belichick Petri dish. Listen:

“Mac’s super consistent,’’ said Belichick. “Every day is the same day for Mac. He’s always well-prepared. He’s always in early. He’s ready to go. He knows what we’re going to be doing. He gets a head start on it. He maximizes the information that the coaches give him, maximizes the walk throughs, the practice reps and learns from whatever happens in those situations.

‘’He’s smart, he’s a good learner. He’s got good instincts. He’s got a great work ethic and has improved on every area through the year. He’s really a great person to coach, so responsive to trying to do everything the way you want him to do it.’’

The Patriots suffered through a 7-9 campaign last season, but found their replacement for Brady with the 15th pick of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Jacksonville’s Trevor Lawrence was the more coveted quarterback in that draft. Lawrence went No. 1 overall and presumably still projects to be a better professional than Jones, but their respective NFL landing spots have made life much better and easier for Jones in his first NFL season. The Pats have allowed Jones to take baby steps and he’s rewarded them with 10 victories and a spot back in the playoffs.

Poor Lawrence, meanwhile, is a mess. He’s been fed to the lions (and we don’t mean the Detroit Lions), winning only twice and has chucked 17 interceptions. Jacksonville’s rookie has thrown only two touchdown passes in his last nine games. If you are old enough to remember Jim Plunkett’s rookie year with the Patriots, you have some sympathy for Lawrence. Belichick is 14-0 against rookie quarterbacks in Foxborough. Lawrence looked like a guy who hit the Rookie Wall three months ago.

No so, Jones. The Patriots had four first-half drives, all of them touchdown drives. The TD pass he feathered to Jakobi Meyers before halftime was Jones’s 20th of the season, surpassing Plunkett for the Patriots post-merger season record.

“We finally got some momentum early,’’ said Jones. " . . . It’s fun to score touchdowns in the red area, which is something we needed to get better at . . . The last couple of weeks my ball security hasn’t been really good. It’s something I’m working on.’’

The Pats finish the regular season next weekend in Miami.

Then it’s the playoffs. Just like the old days. Precious few NFL quarterbacks make it to the playoffs in their rookie season.

Sounding not the least bit excited, Belichick said, “Excited to be back in the playoffs.’’

“We’re trying to play for as long as we can,’’ added Jones. “Not a lot of it has to do with me. I realize what we’re playing for. It’s been a great privilege to play here so far.’’

It is as if Belichick invented this kid.

