Mac Jones sets Patriots’ record for touchdowns by a rookie quarterback

When the rookie lofted his second touchdown of the game Sunday — a picture-perfect lob to Jakobi Meyers from 4 yards — it was his rookie franchise record 20th scoring strike.

FOXBOROUGH — Mac Jones was on his game and now he’s in the history books.

The previous mark was set by another first-round signal-caller, Jim Plunkett, who threw 19 in 1971.

Though Jones was the fifth and final quarterback taken in the first round, he’s been at the head of the class from the opening week of the season.

Jones had one of his best games of the season in the 50-10 drubbing of No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars. Jones was 22 of 30 for 227 yards and 3 TDs. He was not picked off and he wasn’t touched.

After helping his team to its 10th win and a spot in the postseason, Jones was called “super consistent” by coach Bill Belichick.

“Every day is really the same day for Mac. He’s always well-prepared. He’s in early. He’s ready to go. He knows what we’re going to be doing, and he’s already got a head start on it,’’ said the coach. “He maximizes the information that the coaches give him, maximizes the walkthroughs, the practice reps, and learns from whatever happens in those situations. He’s smart. He’s a good learner, but he’s got good instincts and good mechanics’'

Jones is the 15th rookie QB to reach 3,000 yards (he has 3,837) and 20-plus touchdowns in league history.

Belichick went on to say that Jones, who later threw his 21st of the season, is “really a great person to coach because he’s so responsive to trying to do everything the way that you want to do it” and he praised how Josh McDaniels has guided him.

“Josh has done a fantastic job with him, and Mac has really, I think, embraced the wisdom that Josh has transmitted to him, and he played extremely well today,’’ he said.

Phillips: Culture club

Adrian Phillips’s decision to sign a three-year contract extension to stay with the Patriots was a no-brainer the safety said Sunday.

Playing for Belichick and in a football-crazed region were important to Phillips, whose deal has a maximum value of just under $15 million.

He also wanted to set the record straight about what it’s like to be a Patriot.

“It’s really just the culture,” Phillips said. “From the outside in you kind of get this stigma about Foxborough: Like, there’s no fun here, blah, blah, blah, whatever it is. Then you get here and you see it ain’t like that at all. It’s really just hard work. You do your job, you win games, you have fun going to the postseason.”

Phillips, who left the game a tad early with a wrist injury but said he’s fine, said the contract talks heated up over the last week and he’s thrilled that it was finalized.

“Being able to be coached by somebody like Coach Belichick, who doesn’t want that opportunity?” Phillips asked. “He’s the greatest coach in the game — to me, personally — and just being around his mind, his savvy, seeing how he operates. This is where I want to be. This is a city built on football and I just love it. So, it was easy for me to get something worked out to stay here.”

Catching the Don

Belichick tied Dolphins coach Don Shula for first on the all-time lists of postseason berths (19) and 10-win seasons (20).

“It’s flattering, but again, it’s really the players. Players win games,’’ said Belichick. “Been fortunate to coach a lot of good, a lot of great players during that time. When you have good players, they can go out and win games for you, so it’s really — they’re the ones that win them. I’ve been lucky.’’

Judon was ready to battle

Matthew Judon, one of several players to return from the reserve/COVID-19 list over the weekend, said he felt prepared to play because he stayed involved during virtual meetings.

He dismissed any notion of the time off from practice being a silver lining to be rested for the stretch run.

“I’m a football player and if we have a game, I want to play. That’s the competitor in me. It’s good to relax and stuff but if we are going to battle, I want a war,’’ he said. “That’s just how I am.”

Milestone clincher

The Patriots clinched their 22d postseason bid during Robert Kraft’s ownership tenure, the most by any team since he entered the NFL in 1994 … J.C. Jackson is the first Patriots player with multiple seasons with at least eight interceptions … New England has 23 interceptions on the season … The club held a moment of silence for the late Hall of Fame coach/broadcaster/video game pioneer John Madden.

Jim McBride