No.10 Michigan State men rally to avoid upset against Northwestern

Gabe Brown scored 20 points, Marcus Bingham Jr. added 13 and No. 10 Michigan State rallied from a 13-point first-half deficit for a 73-67 victory over Northwestern on Sunday. Max Christie had 11 points and Joey Hauser added 10 as the Spartans (12-2, 3-0 Big Ten) won their seventh straight. Pete Nance had 13 points before fouling out and Boo Buie and Chase Audige had 12 points apiece for Northwestern (8-3, 1-1). Northwestern beat then No. 4 Michigan State 79-65 at Welsh-Ryan Arena last season. The Wildcats led virtually the entire first half and had a 31-18 advantage following a Nance basket with just over three minutes left before the break ... Jacob Falko and Tyler Bertram scored 20 points apiece as Binghamton turned back UMass Lowell 68-63 in an America East Conference opener . Kalil Thomas scored a career-high 21 points and had six rebounds for the River Hawks (8-5). Ayinde Hikim added 13 points.

Duke women come from behind to beat Irish

Elizabeth Balogun scored 27 points including a final go-ahead basket with 30 seconds left to rally No. 15 Duke to a 72-70 victory over No. 17 Notre Dame. Miela Goodchild added 13 points and Celeste Taylor and Lexi Gordon 12 each for the Blue Devils (10-2, 1-1 Atlantic Coast Conference), who shot 50% and made 10 of 20 from the arc, seven more 3s than Notre Dame, which scored 54 points in the paint, 30 more than Duke ... Ayoka Lee continued to show why she is one of the best post players in the country scoring 32 points with 10 rebounds and Kansas State upset No. 10 Baylor 68-59... Emily Engstler scored 14 points and hit a layup with three seconds remaining to lift No. 3 Louisville to its 12th straight victory, 50-48 over No. 16 Georgia Tech ... Tamari Key scored 17 points to lead five Tennessee players in double figures as the No. 7 Lady Volunteers rallied to beat Arkansas 70-63... Sophomore Caitlin Clark scored a career-high 44 points with eight assists, freshman Addison O’Grady recorded her first double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds and No. 21 Iowa beat Evansville 93-56 ... Ali Patberg scored 18 points, Aleksa Gulbe, and Mackenzie Holmes each had a double-double and No. 8 Indiana beat sixth-ranked Maryland 70-63 in overtime for its first victory in the 12-game series. Haley Jones scored 24 points and grabbed 16 rebounds as No. 2 Stanford pounded Washington State 82-44, extending its all-time record to 70-0 against the Cougars ... Alexis Morris scored a career-high 30 points and No. 19 LSU defeated No. 23 Texas A&M 75-66 for the Tigers’ 13th straight victory ... Que Morrison scored 12 of her 18 points in the fourth quarter to help rally No. 13 Georgia to a 73-69 win over Florida ... Joanne Allen-Taylor and Audrey Warren scored 14 points apiece and No. 12 Texas defeated Oklahoma State 62-51 in a Big 12 Conference opener after both schools endured long layoffs because of COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

TENNIS

US defeats Canada during ATP Cup

The United States beat Canada and defending champion Russia defeated France at the ATP Cup, with the Americans taking a much easier route. John Isner and Taylor Fritz beat their Canadian singles opponents and then clinched the match in doubles for a 3-0 win. Isner beat Brayden Schnur 6-1, 6-4 in 66 minutes to give the Americans the early lead. Schnur was a late replacement for Denis Shapovalov, who withdrew from the opening singles match due to fatigue.

MISCELLANY

Latvia wins luge World Cup relay, US is third

Latvia won gold in a World Cup luge team relay , with Austria second and the US grabbing third. The Latvian team finished in 2 minutes, 24.294 seconds and Austria’s team was second in 2:24.652. The Americans — Summer Britcher, Tucker West, and the doubles team of Chris Mazdzer and Jayson Terdiman — got the bronze in 2:24.802. It was the second team relay medal of the season for USA Luge, which grabbed silver in the season-opening relay on the new track in Yanqing, China, that will be used for the Beijing Olympics next month ... Britcher was fifth in the women’s race, good enough to ensure that she will be selected for the US Olympic team. When officially selected — USA Luge will nominate its full team later this month — Britcher will become a three-time Olympian ... Christian Pulisic completed Chelsea’s fightback against Liverpool to claim a 2-2 draw in the Premier League. The American struck in the 45th minute for only a third goal from 11 league appearances this season, three minutes after Mateo Kovacic’s first-time volley from the edge of the penalty area began the recovery.