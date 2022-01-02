The Patriots have clinched a playoff berth, and the division title could still be up for grabs

New England clinched a playoff berth Sunday afternoon, thanks to a commanding 50-10 win over Jacksonville and the Dolphins’ 34-3 loss to the Titans.

FOXBOROUGH — After a year away, the Patriots are back in the playoffs.

The Patriots have advanced to the postseason 26 times in franchise history. Since 2000, they have missed the playoffs just three times — 2002, 2008, and 2020.

Players, however, kept their focus on the regular-season finale.

“Playoffs don’t start for another week,” center David Andrews said. “We’ll deal with that when we deal with that. We’ll focus on Miami this week.”

“We got more games to play,” added running back Damien Harris. “It’s as simple as that.”

The division title is still in play for the Patriots, though it would require them to beat the Dolphins on the road next week and the Bills to lose at home to the New York Jets.

Elsewhere in the conference on Sunday, the Titans clinched the AFC South and the Bengals clinched the AFC North. The Chiefs sealed the AFC West last week.

There are two wild-card spots remaining, with the Colts, Raiders, and Chargers all in the hunt. The Dolphins, Ravens, Browns, and Steelers have not yet been mathematically eliminated, although their chances are incredibly slim.

As things stand now, the Patriots are the AFC’s fifth seed, set to face off against the Bills in Buffalo during wild-card weekend.

The matchups remain fluid, though. If the Bills beat the Jets and the Bengals lose to the Browns next week, then the two teams could swap seeds. Similarly, if the Patriots lose to the Dolphins and the Colts beat the Jaguars, then could will trade places. The final order of the wild-card teams will depend on which team earns the seventh spot.

The current AFC playoff picture is as follows: 1. Tennessee, 2. Kansas City, 3. Cincinnati, 4. Buffalo, 5. New England, 6. Las Vegas, 7. Indianapolis.

But one thing’s for certain: The Patriots are officially headed back to the postseason.

