Countdown to kickoff: N’Keal Harry, Joejuan Williams among the inactives today for the Patriots

We’ll be offering live analysis and updates throughout the game. Click here to refresh.

New England has lost two straight heading into this afternoon’s contest against the Jaguars (2-13). With the postseason looming, can the Patriots snap their losing skid and get on track?

The Patriots (9-6) and Jaguars (2-13) are set to kick things off at 1 p.m. at Gillette Stadium. You can watch the game on CBS.

Inactives for Patriots — 11:41 a.m.

Here’s a look at the inactives for the Patriots today and what the moves mean for the rest of the roster:

Nelson Agholor: The receiver is out with a concussion after not participating in practice all week. The veteran missed last week’s game against Buffalo — look for more opportunities in the passing game for some other receivers like Kendrick Bourne and Jakobi Meyers.

Joejuan Williams: Another healthy scratch for the young cornerback doesn’t augur well for his future in Foxborough. He’s played once over the last month and wasn’t on the injury report again this week. Look for Jalen Mills, J.C. Jackson and others to carry the load in his absence.

Shaun Wade: Same holds true for Wade. While he had health issues at the start of the year, the youngster who was acquired before the start of the season has struggled to see the field — he’s played in just three games this season. He’s a healthy scratch again this afternoon.

Jarrett Stidham: The fact that Brian Hoyer was cleared for a return from COVID Reserve makes this move a no-brainer.

N’Keal Harry: The receiver was on the injury report early in the week with a hip problem and was limited, but he was removed from the list on Friday. It’s a danger to try and diagnose a players’ physical state from afar, but with a distinct lack of depth at the receiver position, it’s a curious move for New England and a receiver who needs to start displaying some urgency in his career.

J.J. Taylor: The undersized running back wasn’t on the injury report all week, so it’s reasonable to assume two things: one, he’s a healthy scratch. And two, the Patriots feel pretty good about their depth and health at the position coming into this afternoon’s action.

Devin Asiasi: Another healthy scratch for the young tight end, who has been active once this year as he continues to sit behind Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith.

One more health-related note worth passing along: J.C. Jackson, Damien Harris, Kyle Dugger and Don’a Hightower -- all of whom were listed as questionable on Friday’s injury report -- are all active this afternoon.

Our team is on the scene — 11:25 a.m.

Playoff clinching scenarios for the Patriots — 11:15 a.m.

Here’s what’s at stake today for the Patriots:

New England can clinch a playoff berth with:

•A win and a Miami loss or tie.

•A win and a Las Vegas loss or tie.

•A tie and a Miami loss, Las Vegas loss, and a Los Angeles Chargers loss.

•A tie and a Miami loss and a Baltimore loss or tie.

•A tie and a Las Vegas loss, Los Angeles Chargers loss, Baltimore loss, and Pittsburgh loss or tie.

•A tie and a Las Vegas loss, Los Angeles Chargers loss or tie, Baltimore loss or tie, Miami win, and Buffalo win.

(NOTE: There are other clinching scenarios for New England that involve multiple tie games.)

Let’s get it started — 11 a.m.

Happy New Year, and welcome back to football! This afternoon, it’ll be the Patriots and Jaguars, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. from Gillette. We’ll have all your updates all day long, so keep it here for the latest from the stadium, weather news, betting info, numbers to watch for, potential playoff scenarios, and much more leading up to the start of this one. CUE THE BAND.

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at cpriceglobe.