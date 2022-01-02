Kristian Wilkerson’s big day: From the Patriots’ practice squad to the A team, and after two TDs, maybe a roster spot

“I was just ready to go,” Wilkerson said. “I prepared all year for this. It finally came.”

Against Jacksonville Sunday, however, Wilkerson’s role changed: He was a member of the starting offense for the first time in his young NFL career.

FOXBOROUGH — Typically in a Patriots practice, Kristian Wilkerson serves as the opposing team’s No. 1 wide receiver, helping the defense prepare for the upcoming game.

Before kickoff, offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels stopped to echo that same message. He gave Wilkerson a quick pep talk, boosting his confidence and telling the 24-year-old receiver, who went undrafted out of Southeast Missouri State, that he was well equipped for this moment.

Wilkerson proved him right. He made the most of his playing time, catching four passes for 42 yards and two touchdowns in New England’s dominant 50-10 victory over the Jaguars.

“Wilk’s a hard-working kid,” coach Bill Belichick said after the game. “It was nice to see him get the opportunity today, take advantage of it, cash in, and play well.”

Wilkerson’s first score came late in the second quarter, when he fielded a 6-yard pass in the back of the end zone to put the Patriots up, 21-3. Then, on New England’s opening drive of the second half, quarterback Mac Jones again found Wilkerson, wide open, for a 20-yard score.

He almost had another touchdown early in the fourth quarter, when Jones aired it out 43 yards, but the ball fell through his fingertips.

“I got to work harder to catch everything that comes my way,” Wilkerson said.

Over two years with the Patriots, Wilkerson has appeared in four games, all as a temporary elevation off the practice squad. In his previous three outings, he played a total of nine offensive snaps and registered no targets.

Sunday was different, though. Wilkerson was an integral part of the offense, getting the nod over third-year wide receiver N’Keal Harry.

Harry was among New England’s seven inactive players Sunday, marking the first time all season he’s been a healthy scratch. He’s missed four other games — Weeks 1-3 and Week 9 — but all were because of injury.

With fellow wide receiver Nelson Agholor also inactive as he continues to recover from a concussion, Wilkerson showed why he might be worthy of a permanent spot on the 53-man roster.

Those types of decisions may not be made until the offseason. But, in the meantime, Wilkerson could get the call throughout the playoffs.

A practice-squad player is allowed to be temporarily elevated to the active roster only twice during the regular season. (Wilkerson has been elevated three times because he also served as a COVID-19 replacement player).

Thanks to a recent rule change, however, practice-squad players can be elevated an unlimited number of times during the postseason.

Given Harry’s underwhelming performance this year, the Patriots may want to consider using one of their two practice-squad spots on Wilkerson come playoff time.

Belichick noted earlier this month that he’s been impressed with Wilkerson’s development, not only his route-running and blocking abilities but also his professionalism. According to fellow wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, Wilkerson shows up at 6 every morning.

“Just the way he prepares, trains, takes care of himself, and is ready to go every day,” Belichick said. “He’s very dependable when he walks in the building. You know what you’re going to get from him.”

Wilkerson’s teammates, particularly those who also went undrafted, are rooting for him.

“Understanding where he came from, undrafted, guys probably doubting you, you’re just waiting on your moment, working hard every day,” said Meyers, who went undrafted in 2019. “Seeing him go out there and make plays we all know he can make — everybody gets to see it. I’m real happy for him.”

“I love to see guys who come up from the practice squad or whatever their situation was, and come in and help the team,” added cornerback J.C. Jackson, who went undrafted in 2018. “Like Coach said, you never know when your name is going to be called. Stay ready. Always be ready. And he was ready today. I’m happy for him.”

