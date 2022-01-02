Tennessee clinches division and takes over No. 1 spot in AFC with rout of Miami

Ryan Tannehill threw two touchdown passes as the Titans (11-5) snapped Miami’s seven-game winning streak with a 34-3 rout of the Dolphins, taking over the top spot in the AFC after Kansas City lost at Cincinnati.

The Tennessee Titans are dancing as back-to-back AFC South champs in a season when they lost the NFL’s leading rusher at Halloween and have used 88 players, most ever in a non-strike season for the NFL.

On a cold and rainy day, the Titans ran more than they threw. Tannehill was 13 of 18 for 120 yards and a 127.1 passer rating against the team that drafted him eighth overall in 2012 before trading him to Tennessee in March 2019. Tannehill is 31-15 as the Titans’ starter, with three straight playoff berths.

D’Onta Foreman ran for 132 yards and a TD, and Dontrell Hilliard ran for a 39-yard TD as the Titans scored 10 points off a pair of turnovers by Tua Tagovailoa.

The Titans also sacked Tagovailoa four times — a season-high for the Dolphins quarterback. David Long, the linebacker drafted with the sixth-round pick included by Miami in the Tannehill trade, picked off Tagovailoa with 2:49 left to set up the Hilliard TD.

Miami came in as the first team in NFL history to win seven straight after a seven-game skid. That surge helped push the Dolphins into the third and final wild-card spot in the AFC, but this loss seriously damaged their playoff hopes.

“Anytime you don’t have the performance that you’re looking for, you’re disappointed,” Miami coach Brian Flores said.

Tagovailoa was 18 of 38 for 205 yards, the kind of performance that won’t help doubts about whether he’s the quarterback to lead Miami to the playoffs.

“At the end of the day, I can control what I can control, and that’s to be the best version of myself for this team,” Tagovailoa said. “We’ve got to move on to the next game at this point. We’ll look at the mistakes we’ve made, make some corrections, and move on.”

Bills 29, Falcons 15 — In Orchard Park, N.Y., Buffalo (10-6) clinched a playoff berth and closed on another AFC East title when Devin Singletary scored two touchdowns rushing in the second half to make up for a sloppy Josh Allen, who was picked off by Atlanta (7-9) on three consecutive possessions spanning halftime. The QB did rush for two touchdowns on a snow-dusted field, though the Bills then squandered that 14-2, first-quarter lead. The game wasn’t decided until the Falcons had a 7-yard Matt Ryan rushing score with 6:07 remaining reversed on replay review, compounded by Ryan being flagged for taunting. Officials ruled Ryan’s knee was down at the 1. The taunting penalty then pushed Atlanta back to the 16, where Ryan threw incompletions into the end zone on third and fourth down.

Rams 20, Ravens 19 — Matthew Stafford shook off three turnovers to guide a fourth-quarter rally in Baltimore, hitting Odell Beckham Jr. for a first-down conversion on fourth-and-5, then for a 7-yard touchdown with 57 seconds left, to push Los Angeles (12-4) to the cusp of its second straight NFC West title. Facing a depleted defense, Stafford was intercepted twice by Chuck Clark in the first half, plus lost a fumble while being sacked in the third quarter. He still had enough to erase a 16-7 deficit, and led the Rams 75 yards after a Baltimore field goal made it 19-14 with 4:33 left. The Ravens (8-8) have lost five straight, with four of the losses by a combined five points, going from the top spot in the AFC to needing a win next week against Pittsburgh and a whole lot of help just to earn a wild-card berth.

Buccaneers 28, Jets 24 — Antonio Brown was kicked off the Bucs after a bizarre, shirtless exit from the field before Tom Brady coolly led Tampa Bay (12-4) on a 93-yard drive in the final minutes to once again beat New York (4-12) in East Rutherford, N.J. Down, 24-10, at the time of Brown’s third-quarter meltdown, Brady connected with Cameron Brate for a touchdown on fourth-and-goal from the 4 shortly after Brown’s exit, and finished the rally with a 33-yard connection with Cyril Grayson with 15 seconds left. Brady finished 34 of 50 for 410 yards, the three TDs and an interception. The Bucs stuffed Jets QB Zach Wilson on fourth-and-2 at the 7 for no gain with New York up 24-20 and trying to seal the victory, giving Brady and the Bucs the ball back with 2:12 left.

Eagles 20, Washington 16 — In Landover, Md., Jalen Hurts showed no ill effects from a recent ankle injury, Boston Scott rushed for two touchdowns, and Philadelphia (9-7) moved one step closer to the playoffs with its fourth consecutive victory. Hurts ran six times for 45 yards and was 17 of 26 passing for 214 yards. With Miles Sanders out because of a broken left hand, the league’s best rushing attack was held to a season-low 3.4 yards a carry, but its defense finally got to Taylor Heinicke and helped erase a 16-7 deficit. Jake Elliott connected on field goals of 42 and 41 yards in the fourth quarter, and Rodney McLeod picked off Heinicke in the end zone with 24 seconds remaining to seal it. Rookie Jaret Patterson rushed for his second career TD for Washington, which lost its fourth straight after a four-game win streak.

Bears 29, Giants 3 — Robert Quinn broke Hall of Famer Richard Dent’s franchise single-season record with his 18th sack, and Chicago (6-10) pounded visiting New York (4-12) in what might have been embattled coach Matt Nagy’s final home game. Trevis Gipson added a career-high two sacks, including a strip-sack on the game’s first play from scrimmage, and Tashaun Gipson picked off backup QB Mike Glennon on the next possession. The two takeaways led to a scoring run by David Montgomery and touchdown catch by Darnell Mooney, sending the Monsters of the Midway on their way to a second straight win after losing eight of nine. The Giants lost their fifth straight and set a season low in yards (151) for the second week in a row despite Saquon Barkley rushing for 102 — the most for him since 2019.