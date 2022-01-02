As they near full strength, Celtics stabilize their roster by moving on from 10-day contract players

Johnson, 40, was part of one of Boston’s few feel-good moments this season. The seven-time All-Star, who was drafted 10th overall by the Celtics in 2001 before being traded at midseason of his rookie year, returned to Boston last month for his first NBA action since the 2017-18 season.

Joe Johnson’s 10-day deal expired this weekend and he was not signed to another one. Previously, C.J. Miles and Justin Jackson left the team after their 10-day deals ended.

As the Celtics gradually inch closer to full strength, their roster that was filling up with players who were signed as COVID-19 hardship exceptions is getting back to normal.

Advertisement

He played the final two minutes of the Celtics’ Dec. 22 win over the Cavaliers and hit one of his trademark mid-range jump shots in the final seconds. But he did not play again after that. Still, Celtics coach Ime Udoka said Sunday Johnson showed enough over the last two weeks to make him believe he could get another chance.

“From a physical and ability to play standpoint, yes,” Udoka said. “He was somebody that if we had more positives pop up, we would have been confident throwing him in for more minutes. His experience stood out immediately, his voice stood out immediately in the locker room, and from a respect level from all of the players that’s something that was very notable.”

Udoka said Johnson was as vocal in team meetings as anyone other than the coaches.

“He shared his experience with those guys,” Udoka said. “We talked about how much they looked up to him when he signed here [regarding] Jayson [Tatum] and the other guys. Whether it was [Jaylen Brown] or someone else’s ear, he was always there lending support and advice on things he’s been through. From a physical standpoint he’s as good as end of bench players across the league, so there’s no doubt about that. It’s just opportunity. He got that due to the circumstances, and maybe it will open something else up for him.”

Advertisement

The 10-day deals of Al-Farouq Aminu and Norvel Pelle are set to expire in the coming days.

Missing in action

Enes Kanter Freedom and Aaron Nesmith missed Sunday’s game against the Magic because they remain in COVID-19 health and safety protocols. Also, Tatum sat out for return to competition conditioning after being sidelined due to COVID-19, Robert Williams was ruled out because of a toe sprain, and Romeo Langford sat out because of a non-COVID illness.

Nesmith, who had missed the last four games because of COVID, was initially cleared to return on Saturday. But he ended up back in protocol.

“He had been cleared by the NBA, passed tests and cleared protocol, and then he wasn’t,” Udoka said. “So, out briefly, and then went back in. NBA is in charge of that and we follow their rules.”

Decision due on rotation

The Celtics younger players such as Payton Pritchard, Langford and Nesmith stepped into more prominent roles amid all of the other injuries and absences. But as the team gets closer to full health, Udoka will have some difficult decisions to make regarding rotations.

“It’s a good problem to have,” he said. “Eventually when we get everybody back, the depth that has been developed over this time with injuries and opportunity is something we’re obviously looking forward to seeing and, across the board, I think guys have played well enough to earn some minutes and so it’s a matter of finding the right rotations when everybody’s healthy.

Advertisement

“And then you can start to shave down some of the minutes on some of the guys that played heavy, especially Jayson to start the year. We know the amount of minutes he’s playing per game and Al [Horford] and guys that have been overloaded due to injury and COVID. So, hopefully, we get to that point, we can take a look at everybody, but shave down minutes and start to get guys fresh and play with more depth.”

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.