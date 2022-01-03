‘The Beatles: Get Back’ is spellbinding, but is it a TV show?

A. Oh I loved it, all kajillion hours of it. It is a transport back in time, not just for Boomers but for anyone who’s interested in the Beatles, the creative process in music, the evolution of rock ‘n’ roll after the 1950s, and the ebb and flow of youthfulness and friendship.

Q. I notice that you did not include Peter Jackson’s “The Beatles: Get Back” on your Top 10 list. Didn’t you like it?

At this point, everyone is always being filmed and photographed all the time, in a way, since we’re armed with phones and surrounded by surveillance cameras. But to get that sense of real time with people from way back when, well it’s remarkable. I wish we had that kind of intimate and vivid photographic and video coverage of people from 200 years ago.

“Get Back” also has a place in the genesis of reality TV. It’s an early attempt to impose an artificial narrative onto real people. The Beatles have been gathered together to create a live performance with new songs in a limited amount of time. They’re thrown together with their wits and talents, given a deadline, and filmed constantly — which is the blueprint for so many of the reality contests that have been all over TV for the past 20 years. “There’s a lot of good stuff, but there’s no story yet,” director Michael Lindsay-Hogg tells the band after more than a week has passed — a problem no contemporary reality producer would allow in our more aggressively manipulative times. These days, the producers create the narrative arc, sometimes in advance, and the players do, too, fully aware that they must deliver a story or get “voted off.”

But your question cuts to a bigger phenomenon, which is that movies now sometimes bypass theaters and premiere on TV (in this case, Disney+), making the division between the two art forms just a little bit blurrier. Is “Get Back,” which is split into three parts, a limited TV documentary series with three episodes? Or is it a three-part movie?

At the Globe, we decided to treat it as a movie, largely since it was it was originally intended, pre-pandemic, to appear first in theaters. (Here’s our review, by movie critic Mark Feeney.) A look at the reviews aggregated on the excellent Metacritic site suggests that many other publications did, too.

