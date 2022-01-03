Appalachian Mountain Club names Susan Arnold as interim CEO

The Appalachian Mountain Club has appointed Susan Arnold as interim chief executive officer, the first woman to lead the conservation and outdoor recreation organization in its 145-year history.

Arnold, 64, has worked at the Boston-based nonprofit for more than 18 years, most recently as AMC’s vice president of conservation. She takes over from John Judge, who said last month he was leaving to become CEO of Trustees of Reservations.

AMC said in a statement on Monday that its board of directors has established a search committee to select a permanent leader.