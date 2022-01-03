Appalachian Mountain Club names a woman interim CEO

The Appalachian Mountain Club has appointed Susan Arnold as interim chief executive officer, the first woman to lead the conservation and outdoor recreation organization in its 145-year history. Arnold, 64, has worked at the Boston-based nonprofit for more than 18 years, most recently as AMC’s vice president of conservation. She takes over from John Judge, who said last month he was leaving to become CEO of Trustees of Reservations. AMC said in a statement on Monday that its board of directors has established a search committee to select a permanent leader. The nonprofit said Arnold played important roles in the expansion of recreational offerings at the Corman Harriman Outdoor Center in New York and the continued growth of its Maine Woods Initiative. She also led AMC’s science-based advocacy and helped win permanent reauthorization and funding for the Land and Water Conservation Fund. Prior to working for AMC, Arnold spent six years as director of policy for former New Hampshire governor Jeanne Shaheen. ­ — LARRY EDELMAN

PHARMACEUTICALS

Novartis wins patent fight over MS drug

Novartis won a US appeals court ruling that would block HEC Pharm Co. from selling a generic version of the blockbuster multiple sclerosis drug Gilenya until 2027. In a 2-1 ruling, the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit on Monday affirmed the validity of a patent on the dosage regimen for the drug. HEC was a holdout among two dozen generic-drug makers Novartis sued in 2018, most of which have reached confidential settlements with the Swiss pharmaceutical giant. Gilenya generated $2.13 billion in sales in the first nine months of 2021, as Novartis was able to ward off generic competition to a drug that brings in about 5 percent of its revenue. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

ELECTRIC VEHICLES

Tesla broke record for quarterly deliveries

Tesla is off to a strong start to the new year after the electric-car maker smashed its quarterly record for deliveries in what one analyst called a “trophy-case” performance. The company’s shares jumped 13.53 percent Monday, putting them on track for the best start to a year since Tesla went public more than a decade ago. The EV market leader’s stock soared almost 50 percent in 2021 to give it a market valuation exceeding $1 trillion — one of only a handful of US-based public companies to achieve that status. Worldwide deliveries totaled 308,600 vehicles in the fourth quarter, well ahead of the average analyst estimate of roughly 263,000 vehicles, and topping the company’s previous record of 241,300 from the prior quarter. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

PHONES

End of the line for BlackBerry

The classic BlackBerry is being forced to retire. A pioneer of on-the-go e-mail and paragon of corporate connectedness, it reigned supreme in the days when physical keyboards had yet to yield to touch screens. But come Tuesday, the cellphone turned status symbol will become one more relic of a bygone era as the transition to 5G wireless technology grinds forward. After its ‘’end of life date,’’ as BlackBerry calls it, devices running on BlackBerry’s legacy operating systems and software ‘’will no longer reliably function,’’ the company — which has since pivoted to enterprise software and cybersecurity — reminded users in a news release in late December. Old devices won’t be able to send a text message or dial 911, placing them firmly in the realm of the arcane, in the company of floppy disks and rotary phones. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

ENERGY

OPEC names Kuwaiti oil executive its top diplomat

OPEC chose veteran Kuwaiti oil executive Haitham al-Ghais to become the organization’s top diplomat, as the group and its allies navigate a delicate recovery from the pandemic. Al-Ghais — a multilingual technocrat whose three-decade oil industry career includes stints in Beijing and London — will become secretary-general in August, taking over from Mohammad Barkindo, according to a statement from the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries on Monday. His appointment comes at time when OPEC and its partners tread a narrow path, seeking to satisfy the recovery in oil consumption without tipping markets back into oversupply. The OPEC+ coalition is expected to approve another modest resumption of supplies when it meets on Tuesday. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

FINANCE

Morgan Stanley to pay $60 million to settle suit over information breaches

Morgan Stanley agreed to pay $60 million to settle a class-action suit by consumers claiming the firm failed to safeguard their personal information. The agreement, if approved by a federal judge in Manhattan, would resolve claims over two security breaches that compromised personal information of 15 million current and former clients, according to a group of them that sued in July 2020. The customers claimed the information was stored in data centers that were shut down and on computer servers in branch locations that were replaced. Data stored on the decommissioned data center equipment, including customers’ Social Security numbers and birth dates, weren’t fully wiped clean and the equipment went missing. A software flaw left data on the old servers in unencrypted form, they claimed. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AVIATION

Airbus world’s biggest planemaker for third year

Airbus surpassed its 2021 delivery goal of 600 jets, according to people familiar with the matter, retaining the title of world’s largest planemaker for a third year running. The European manufacturer delivered about 610 aircraft, said the people, who asked not to be identified before annual figures were announced. The final tally could vary by a few planes, the people said. The results also underscore the degree to which Airbus extended its lead over Boeing during the pandemic. Through November, the US manufacturer had delivered just 302 planes as it grappled with production issues on the 787 Dreamliner. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

FAST FOOD

Chipotle to sell it own plant-based chorizo

Chipotle Mexican Grill will begin selling its own plant-based chorizo nationwide after a trial run earlier this year, eschewing the plant-based meat makers that have partnered with other restaurant companies. The meat alternative — created in-house and made with pea protein, olive oil, and spices — will be sold in all of the company’s US restaurants for a limited time, according to a statement. While restaurant operators including Starbucks and McDonald’s have opted to sell branded faux meat options from Impossible Foods and Beyond Meat, Chipotle has said those products contain too many unhealthy ingredients. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

COFFEE

Starbucks says employees must be vaccinated or test weekly

Starbucks said its US employees must be vaccinated against COVID-19 or submit to weekly testing by Feb. 9. The new rules, which are in line with government standards for large employers, apply to staff in cafes, offices, plants, and distribution centers, according to a message to employees dated Dec. 27 from Starbucks North America president John Culver. The company is also requiring US workers to disclose their vaccination status by Jan. 10. Starbucks is one of the first restaurant operators to come forward with a strategy to implement new federal rules that require employees to either get the vaccine or test weekly. The Seattle-based chain is requiring workers to pay for their own tests, should they choose not to vaccinate. — BLOOMBERG NEWS