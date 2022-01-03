Gold slips as investors weigh Omicron fallout, await payrolls

(Bloomberg) -- Gold nudged lower as investors assessed potential risks from the omicron Covid-19 variant on the global recovery while awaiting key U.S. jobs data due later in the week.

Bullion fell 3.6% last year in its biggest annual decline since 2015 as central banks started to dial back pandemic-era stimulus to fight inflation. Spot gold slipped 0.3% Monday to $1,823.84 an ounce at 9:06 a.m. in London, after earlier touching the highest since Nov. 22.

With major markets including Australia, Japan and China all shut for holidays, investors will look ahead to the release of minutes from the Federal Reserve’s latest meeting on Wednesday and the U.S. nonfarm payrolls figures due Friday.