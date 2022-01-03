Hedge fund behemoth Bridgewater names new co-CEOs

Bar Dea, 40, is a relative unknown in the investing world. He joined the Westport, Conn., firm in 2015 and was elevated to the No. 2 role in February as part of a broader leadership shake-up. A former major in the Israeli military, he has been an architect of pandemic planning for Bridgewater, which employs around 1,500 people and manages roughly $150 billion for pensions, sovereign wealth funds, and other investors.

Nir Bar Dea, deputy CEO of Bridgewater, and Mark Bertolini, a Bridgewater board member and former CEO of Aetna, will now lead the hedge fund jointly.

Bridgewater, the world’s biggest hedge fund, said Monday that it is naming two new CEOs to take the reins from David McCormick, who resigned from the CEO role to consider a run for the US Senate.

Bertolini, 65, joined Bridgewater’s board in 2019. He was previously CEO of Aetna, one of the nation’s largest insurers, and served in that role from 2010 through 2018 when Aetna was acquired by CVS Health in a $69 billion deal.

In an employee memo distributed Monday morning, Bridgewater’s top executives, including billionaire founder Ray Dalio, praised Bar Dea’s track record at the firm and Bertolini’s as a seasoned global CEO. The executives also thanked McCormick for grooming a new generation of leadership, boasting that Bridgewater is now “largely immune to key person risks” — which is business parlance for when a company’s success is uniquely dependent on one or more executives.

Bridgewater, founded by Dalio on a shoestring in 1975, has had a tradition of appointing co-CEOs even though the structure has caused friction and frequent leadership changes. In 2017, McCormick — who had joined the firm in 2009 as its president — became co-CEO along with Eileen Murray, who had held the role since 2009. Murray left Bridgewater in April 2020, leaving McCormick, 56, as sole chief.

Dalio, who has developed a cult following in the investing community, remains the co-chief investment officer and co-chair of Bridgewater.

A former Army captain and McKinsey consultant, McCormick worked closely with Dalio before taking over the CEO mantle. Unlike Dalio — an investment expert with a well-known management philosophy built on principles like internal transparency — McCormick focused on broader corporate issues, business associates said, like global positioning and retaining and recruiting new clients.

Now expected to run for Senate as a conservative Republican in his native Pennsylvania, McCormick is no stranger to politics. He served in several roles during the George W. Bush administration. McCormick’s wife, Dina Powell McCormick, a senior executive at Goldman Sachs, served on the National Security Council under former president Donald Trump.