In latest effort to combat rising prices, White House to offer $1 billion in aid for smaller meat industry producers

Facing immense political pressure over inflation, the White House has responded in recent weeks by criticizing large corporations and arguing that more competition will drive down prices. In November, President Biden asked the Federal Trade Commission to look into whether oil and gas companies were improperly pushing up energy prices. This approach might not lead to a marked change in prices, though White House officials have tried to take credit for a recent retreat in gasoline costs.

WASHINGTON — The White House said Monday it will devote $1 billion to aiding independent meat and poultry producers, aiming to undercut the four powerful meat producers the Biden administration has alleged are responsible for surging consumer prices.

But the intensifying messaging tactic could serve as an attempt by the Biden administration to reframe the debate about inflation by pinning some of the blame on large corporations. Republicans and even some Democrats have said the White House needs to acknowledge that their own policies could be driving up costs, and price increases have persisted much longer than some policy makers initially predicted. By trying to shift blame toward corporations, the White House is acknowledging that price pressures continue to be a major concern for many Americans less than 12 months before the midterm elections.

‘’I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: Capitalism without competition isn’t capitalism. It’s exploitation,’’ Biden said at a White House event to discuss meat and poultry supply chain issues. ‘’That’s what we’re seeing in meat and poultry and those industries now. Small, independent farmers and ranchers are being driven out of business — sometimes businesses that have been around for generations. It strikes at their dignity, the respect and the family legacy so many of them carried for generations.’’

The stakes are particularly high in the beef industry, where prices in November rose by a staggering 21 percent relative to last year, according to federal data. Food prices have also increased more broadly — by a significant 6.4 percent — with the index for meat, poultry, fish, and eggs jumping 13 percent.

The White House unveiled measures on Monday designed to boost competition in the meatpacking sector.

The steps include $375 million in grants to help independent meat producers; $275 million in capital; $100 million in training for the meat and poultry workforce; and $100 million to reduce inspection costs on ‘’small and very small processing plants,’’ a statement said. The White House said the funding comes from the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan passed by Democrats through Congress in March.

Industry groups and many economists have been critical of the administration’s attempts to redirect blame for inflation to large companies. They argue that high consumer demand — supercharged by the relief plan — is responsible for widespread inflation.

There is a disconnect between what ranchers and cattle raisers earn per animal and what the major meat processors are charging for the finished meat at the wholesale and retail levels, said Scott Bennett, the director of congressional relations at the American Farm Bureau Federation.

‘’Everybody is scratching their heads wondering what is going on. We’ve seen extreme volatility in the cattle market,’’ he said.

Bennett said the Farm Bureau has been advocating for additional slaughterhouse capacity.

‘’These small local regional packers are great for our communities. We’ve been lobbying for having those types of facilities more ready and available, and we’re pleased to see this administration funnel hundreds of millions of dollars into that effort.’’

Industry groups have rebuked the administration for its approach. Tyson Foods, for instance, has said rising prices are the result of the ‘’drastic’' drop in production caused by the global pandemic and severe weather.

The White House published an analysis in November that found the large meatpackers’ profits rose 300 percent during the coronavirus pandemic. In a blistering response, Julie Anna Potts, North American Meat Institute president, said the calculations ‘’awkwardly and misleadingly combine these sectors and the council’s analysis conveniently excludes data on rising input costs, rising fuel costs, supply chain difficulties, and labor shortages that impact the price of meat on the retail shelf.’’

Prices in 2021 rose at the fastest pace in nearly 40 years for things across the board, from rent to used cars to groceries. But some prices have risen faster than others. For food purchased at the grocery store, the category of meat, poultry, fish, and eggs saw the steepest gain at 12.8 percent in November compared to a year ago. By comparison, baked goods rose 4.6 percent and fruit and vegetable prices rose 4 percent.

Overall, food prices rose 6.1 percent for the year, but that pales when compared to gas prices up 58 percent, rental car prices up 37 percent, and propane costs jumping 34 percent.

Poultry prices in particular, up 9 percent for the year, modestly outpaced inflation, and, according to Mike Brown, president of the National Chicken Council, its industry is the least consolidated in animal agriculture, with the market share owned by the top four companies virtually unchanged for the past 20 years.

The Biden administration’s new action plan, he said, ‘’looks like a solution in search of a problem.’’