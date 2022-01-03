Raytheon quietly resumed political donations to election deniers, report finds

The donations, made between June and November of last year, followed a pledge Raytheon made days after the insurrection to pause all political action committee contributions to lawmakers so it could “reflect on the current environment and determine appropriate next steps.”

The report by the nonprofit watchdog group Accountable tracked Fortune 500 companies and trade groups, and found Raytheon gave $186,000 in political action committee contributions to 62 members of Congress who voted against certifying Biden’s election, an act which set the stage for a pro-Trump mob to storm the US Capitol in Washington last January.

Raytheon, the Waltham-based defense juggernaut, quietly resumed donations to federal lawmakers who refused to certify President Biden’s election, after pledging to pause political donations following the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol, a report released Monday found.

Kyle Herrig, president of Accountable, denounced the resumption of donations. “Major corporations like Raytheon were quick to condemn the insurrection and tout their support for democracy,” he said in a statement. “And almost as quickly, many ditched those purported values by cutting big checks to the very politicians that helped instigate the failed coup attempt.”

Raytheon did not immediately return a request for comment.

In the wake of the insurrection, scores of companies denounced the actions of pro-Trump rioters that stormed the Capitol, ransacked the building, and left five dead and at least 138 police officers injured. In quick succession, defense contractors Northrop Grumman, Leidos, BAE Systems, and Raytheon issued statements saying they would pause political donations as they analyzed how to proceed.

Throughout the first quarter of 2021, donations subsided, report analysts found. Shortly after, they picked up again. In the second and third quarter of the year, PAC donations reached nearly $3 million, data showed. Data is still being analyzed for the fourth quarter, but analysts predict it to be “the largest quarter of the year.”

Herrig said that the action is emblematic of corporate America’s tepid commitment to democratic ideals.

“These companies were never committed to standing up for democracy in the first place,” he said. “These CEOs would rather amass political influence than stand up for their customers, shareholders, and employees.”

The watchdog group analyzed 20 Fortune 500 companies and industry trade groups that reversed their stance on political donations in the wake of Jan. 6. Among the organizations, Raytheon, one of the largest employers in Massachusetts, ranked the fourth-highest donor to GOP lawmakers who voted to not certify the election, behind the American Bankers Association, Boeing, and the Credit Union National Association. Lockheed Martin ranked fifth. (Raytheon is the highest lobbying spender in the defense industry, according to OpenSecrets.)

In analyzing Raytheon’s FEC filings, analysts at Accountable found the company spread $186,000 in donations to 62 Republican lawmakers. The lawmakers to receive the most PAC money: Rep. Ken Calvert of California, who received $8,000; Rep. Doug Lamborn of Colorado, who took in $6,500; and Rep. Hal Rogers of Kentucky, who got $6,000. (Each of these three lawmakers served on either the Appropriations or Armed Services committees in the US House of Representatives.)

Paul Shannon, an activist for Massachusetts Peace Action, a group that advocates against Raytheon, said he is not surprised that the defense company has resumed donations to lawmakers willing to defy democratic principles and deny the results of an election. It simply shows the type of representatives the company relies on to wield power in Washington, he said, adding that any blowback the company might face will likely be limited.

“They are so arrogant and bold,” he said. “They know they control the levers of power. They know they can withstand this.”

Pranshu Verma can be reached at pranshu.verma@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @pranshuverma_.