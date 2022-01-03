What happened to Theranos?

Based on that promise, Holmes raised $945 million from investors and Theranos signed partnerships with Walgreens and Safeway. At its peak, Theranos was valued at $9 billion. That made Holmes, who owned a substantial portion of the company, a billionaire on paper.

Its founder, Elizabeth Holmes, started the company in 2003, dropping out of Stanford University a year later. The promise of Theranos was simple: The startup would revolutionize health care with cheaper, easier blood tests that took only a few drops of blood to diagnose conditions as varied as prostate cancer and pregnancy.

For years, the blood-testing startup Theranos was a darling of Silicon Valley.

Then in 2015, The Wall Street Journal revealed that Theranos relied on third-party machines for many of its blood tests rather than using its own technology. The implication: Theranos was built atop wildly misleading claims.

At first, Holmes stuck by Theranos. She went on “Mad Money” on CNBC in 2015 and told host Jim Cramer, “First they think you’re crazy, then they fight you, then you change the world.”

But in January 2016, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, a federal agency within the Department of Health and Human Services, notified Theranos that a November 2015 lab inspection had uncovered “deficient practices” that posed “immediate jeopardy to patient health and safety.” In June 2016, Walgreens ended its Theranos partnership, suing the company for $140 million and eventually voiding two years of blood tests.

In 2018, Holmes settled with the Securities and Exchange Commission over fraud charges. She was then indicted by the federal government on charges of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

Later that year, with Holmes no longer at the helm, Theranos officially shut down.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.