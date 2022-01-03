fb-pixel Skip to main content

ABC’s Dr. Jennifer Ashton announces engagement to Red Sox chairman Tom Werner

By Brittany Bowker Globe Staff,Updated January 3, 2022, 32 minutes ago
Dr. Jennifer Ashton, medical correspondent for ABC News, is engaged to Red Sox chairman Tom Werner.
Dr. Jennifer Ashton, medical correspondent for ABC News, is engaged to Red Sox chairman Tom Werner.Heidi Gutman/Associated Press

ABC’s chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton rang in the New Year with a new ring.

The physician, author, and TV correspondent announced Monday on “Good Morning America” that she got engaged to Boston Red Sox chairman Tom Werner. She called it “the best New Year’s of [her] life.”

“We’re very happy and very excited and it’s just a sign that miracles can happen and good things can come out of the pandemic,” Ashton told GMA co-hosts T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach. Ashton didn’t identify her fiancé by name during the announcement, but the network displayed a photo of the pair that Ashton shared on Instagram.

Werner is one of the founders of Fenway Sports Group and its chairman. He is also well-known as a powerhouse television producer, as Ashton teased during the segment after Robach asked if there was a taxi cab involved in the proposal.

“Well, he’s a producer, so that’s how he popped the question. And I was surprised. My nails were not ready,” Ashton said.

When Holmes asked to see the ring, Ashton quickly showed it off. “It’s very nice and it’s very sparkly,” she said.

Ashton is the mother of two, whom she shared with her late ex-husband. Werner is the father to three adult children from a previous marriage.

Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @brittbowker.

