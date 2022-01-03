Officials say 390 people died on Mass. roads last year, the most fatalities since 2009

“390 people died on Massachusetts roads last year (preliminary),” the tweet said. “That’s more crash fatalities than any year since 2009. Speed, a decrease in seatbelt use, and more motorcycle fatalities are the main differences. Please slow down, buckle up and look twice to save a life.”

The data and the exhortation to drive safely came in a tweet from the Massachusetts Highway Safety division overseen by the state Executive Office of Public Safety and Security.

Officials said Monday that 390 people died on Massachusetts roads in 2021, urging the public via Twitter to “slow down, buckle up, and look twice to save a life.”

Advertisement

The chilling tweet also included a chart containing data on road fatalities dating back to 2009.

Per the chart, Mass. roads saw 327 deaths in 2020, 324 in 2019, 337 in 2018, 334 in 2017, 360 in 2016, 326 in 2015, 339 in 2014, 334 in 2013, 364 in 2012, 356 in 2011, 333 in 2010, and 313 in 2009.

The Globe reported in February 2021 that death figures are all the more remarkable because the number of total crashes in the state during 2020 fell by more than 40,000, according to a state database, meaning those crashes that did occur were more likely to be deadly. Traffic specialists have theorized that, with the roads emptier, more motorists were driving faster, increasing the risk of fatalities. Indeed, the number of tickets for high-speed driving was also on the rise.

The crash and fatality numbers from the state database were preliminary and subject to revision. But they reflected a trend that played out across the country in 2020. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration found that, after three straight years of declines, fatal crashes were up by more than 4 percent in the first nine months of 2020, compared to the same period in 2019. After adjusting for the fewer overall miles driven, the fatality rate actually increased 23 percent in 2020.

Advertisement

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.