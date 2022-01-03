Baker touts testing programs as most Mass. schools reopen amid Omicron-fueled spike

Baker’s early morning appearance came as a state effort to provide COVID-19 tests for public school employees stumbled with fewer arriving, forcing some districts to decide whether to issue a pair of tests, or provide just one per employee, the Globe reported . The tests did not arrive as expected Friday, but this past weekend.

“The vast majority of the school districts and schools in Massachusetts are opening today,” Baker told reporters during a briefing at the school. “Which I think is incredibly important and a terrifically positive sign about the hard work that so many people around the Commonwealth are doing every single day to make sure kids get the education that they’re entitled to and that they deserve.”

Governor Charlie Baker showed his support Monday for keeping schools open amid the Omicron-fueled COVID-19 surge by attending the first day of classes since the holiday break at a Salem elementary school.

“I think roughly 2,200 schools participate one way or another in many of our testing programs,” Baker said Monday, adding that “we’ve managed to save roughly 450,000 school days this year with our test-to-stay program, and some of the parents that we spoke with out on the courtyard on their way in with their kids this morning said that that test-to-stay program has been invaluable to them.”

At least eight school districts — Lawrence, Brookline, Lexington, Burlington, Ipswich, Randolph, Wareham, and Sharon — canceled Monday classes, while Cambridge delayed the start of school for two days. Shawsheen Valley Technical High School in Billerica announced it would be open to staff only on Monday.

Northampton announced a staggered return from the winter break. Northampton High School and JFK Middle School will be open Monday with pool testing being conducted. The city’s four elementary schools will reopen Tuesday to conduct pool testing.

Boston Public Schools are set to open for students on Tuesday, but teachers and paraprofessionals are scheduled to be in school Monday. Mayor Michelle Wu personally helped Superintendent Brenda Cassellius prepare test kits for distribution to the state’s largest school district Monday. The Globe has asked Cassellius, through the department’s communication office, how many staffers have tested positive Monday, but her office has not yet responded.

Wu ordered some City Hall workers to work remotely for the next two weeks to reduce the number of personnel inside city buildings as the highly contagious Omicron variant sweeps across the city, state, and nation, generating record numbers of infections.

The Massachusetts Teachers Association has repeatedly urged Baker and the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education to cancel classes until the extent of the COVID surge is better understood among staff and students statewide.

“Testing is only starting today; we don’t know what the data will be,” MTA President Merrie Najimy told the Globe Friday. “[The governor] is jeopardizing the entire school community, including staff, students, families, and entire towns.”

Some districts have opted to shorten school days at the start of the week. Arlington Public Schools, for instance, will have early release on Monday and Tuesday, said Superintendent Elizabeth Homan in a note to families, and focus those days on virus testing of staff and students who have given their consent.

The Burlington School District picked up around 450 test kits from a site in Franklin Saturday, said assistant superintendent Patrick Larkin. The district canceled school Monday and plans to turn cafeterias into testing sites for its employees using the rapid tests from the state. Each employee will be provided with one test.

“It would have been cleaner to give everybody a box, but at least we have enough to get everybody tested,” Larkin said.

But Salem Schools Superintendent Stephen Zrike said Monday the Baker-backed effort worked for teachers and staff in his district. Test kits arrived in sufficient number and new face masks also were available for every staffer, he said before Baker addressed reporters.

“So we are very grateful to our partners at the state level,” Zrike said. “And while there will be curveballs to navigate over the next couple of days, we think it’s critical that kids are in school. We have seen what the pandemic did for students who were out of school for a long period of time.”

Gal Tziperman Lotan and Taylor Dolven of the Globe Staff contributed to this report, and material from prior Globe stories was used.









