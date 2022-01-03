The Cape and islands may see a few inches of snow today, but none for Boston

As the precipitation shield travels out to sea, the very northern edge will likely clip Nantucket, parts of Martha’s Vineyard, and maybe the southern end of Cape Cod. It’s possible that the south side of Nantucket will see two to five inches of snow, and that areas near the Cape Cod canal will receive flurries ranging from a coating to an inch. There will not be any snow in Boston.

It’s noteworthy that many places in the mid-Atlantic will end up with more snow than Greater Boston for the first few days of January. Snow was falling across the nation’s capital Monday morning as a southern jet stream storm moved off the mid-Atlantic coast well south of New England.

Parts of Nantucket could see five inches of snow if the heaviest precipitation makes it over the island. WeatherBell

Temperatures Monday are going to be chilly with highs in the 20s to around 30 as a touch of Arctic air remains in place. As skies clear tonight, readings will go down to the teens setting us up for a cold Tuesday morning, but it should get back to just above freezing with the January sunshine.

Highs will reach just above freezing on Tuesday. NOAA

On Wednesday, highs will be 45 to 50, and I’m expecting some rain showers. Thursday is my weather pick for this week, with highs likely to be right around 40 degrees and a blend of clouds and sunshine.

The fast-moving pattern won’t stop there. Another weather system will arrive Friday. There will still be a lot of questions around the amplitude of the storm as well as the track. We haven’t had any significant snow this winter, and I would say that the Friday system brings about the best chance for accumulating snow we’ve seen so far. This doesn’t mean it’s going to occur, of course — it merely means that in what has been a very uneventful winter, Friday’s system at least has some potential.

Depending on the track of low pressure Friday, there could be snow or even rain for New England. WeatherBell

Whatever happens on Friday, skies will clear to start the weekend. It will be cold again, but dry on Saturday with highs in the lower 30s. And the cold won’t last as readings will get back near or even above 40 by the end of the weekend.