COVID-positive employees allowed to work at R.I.’s state-run hospital

By Monday, neither facility was at this crisis level of care anymore, Department of Health spokesman Joseph Wendelken said, noting the “fluid” status of a facility in a time of spiking COVID-19 infections in Rhode Island.

The facilities are the Respiratory and Rehabilitation Center of Rhode Island in Coventry, a private nursing home, and the state-run Eleanor Slater Hospital.

PROVIDENCE — Rhode Island’s state-run hospital system and a private nursing home have used staff who have recently tested positive for COVID-19, according to the state Department of Health, an extraordinary step two years into the pandemic.

Respiratory and Rehabilitation Center of Rhode Island had been using asymptomatic staff who recently tested positive. Eleanor Slater Hospital had one asymptomatic staff person who recently tested positive on site Saturday, and one worker on Sunday, Wendelken said. They remained masked, and the hospital’s administrators “communicated that they would try to have them only caring for COVID-19 positive patients,” Wendelken said. There are no COVID-positive workers there Monday, Wendelken said.

The use of COVID-19 positive staff reignited worries among families.

“I’m disheartened and worried about the potential serious consequences of even one COVID transmission among the most at- risk populations at ESH,” Mary Sicco, whose husband Michael is an ALS patient on the Cranston campus, told the Globe. She added: “This is not a reassuring plan while administration leadership at Slater Hospital is under serious scrutiny and in flux.”

Sicco said she had not heard from Eleanor Slater Hospital about the crisis plans. The state General Assembly, which reconvenes this week, could use some of the windfall of federal COVID relief money to ensure safe staffing at Eleanor Slater Hospital, Sicco said.

The moves into “crisis” staffing came after the Rhode Island Department of Health on Friday updated its guidance to match recent U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations. The state Department of Health’s guidance on using infected workers follows exactly what CDC says would be allowed in a “crisis” situation. Under the state’s non-crisis rules, Rhode Island health care workers with COVID-19 can return to work after isolating for five days if they are asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic with improving symptoms. They also have to wear a well-fitting mask for another five days.

Under those CDC recommendations, in a “crisis” situation health care workers can continue to work without any isolation restrictions, even if they’re positive for the virus that causes COVID-19, and even if they have symptoms. Facilities should still prioritize workers based on whether they’re asymptomatic, mildly symptomatic, or have severe symptoms.

Now, Eleanor Slater Hospital said it has reached that “crisis” level and will need to use workers who have tested positive for COVID-19. The hospital, which has campuses in Burrillville and Cranston, said infected workers would have to use N95 masks, and only those with no symptoms or mild symptoms would be allowed to work. The hospital leadership said they would “ask” people with symptoms severe enough to interfere with their work to stay home, according to an internal memo.

Eleanor Slater Hospital’s roughly 200 patients have a range of mental and physical illnesses, from ALS patients to gunshot victims to people ordered by a criminal court to psychiatric treatment.

It has been under intense scrutiny for a year over the care it delivers for its patients and its mismanagement, financial and otherwise. It was the last hospital in the state to stop using unvaccinated staff, two months after the mandate that all health care workers get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bamaral44.