Faith leaders will press R.I. officials on health care, housing

The Rhode Island Interfaith Coalition to Reduce Poverty is planning its 14th annual “Fighting Poverty with Faith” vigil for 3 p.m. Tuesday, following a march from the Gloria Dei Lutheran Church on Hayes Street. Governor Daniel J. McKee is expected to speak at the event.

But faith leaders plan to raise their voices – and blow the shofar (a ram’s horn trumpet) – calling on legislators to use their power and an influx of federal funding to address poverty, inequality, and Rhode Islanders in need.

PROVIDENCE — By the time Tuesday’s march reaches the State House, the House and Senate will have begun the 2022 legislative session.

One of the coalition’s priorities is legislation to ensure that all children, regardless of immigration status, qualify for health insurance under the state’s “RIte Track” healthcare program.

“We feel we have an obligation to address poverty and inequality, and there isn’t anything more moral than making sure children have the health care they need, especially during a pandemic,” said David Veliz, the coalition’s director and lead organizer. “This bill is a no-brainer for us. Every kid would have health care.“

Last year, Representative David Morales, a Providence Democrat, and Senator Sandra Cano, a Pawtucket Democrat, introduced legislation to expand the state health care program to include undocumented children, but those bills died in committee.

Morales has said there are about 3,000 uninsured children in Rhode Island, and most are low-income or undocumented. The state provided health coverage to all children from 1996 to 2008, but curtailed that coverage during the recession. Restoring the program would cost about $7 million, he has said.

“We need to start thinking of our immigrant communities not as ‘other’ but as human and part of us,” Veliz said. “The immigrant community is strong and full of families that are just getting by during this pandemic and trying to make sure they are safe.”

Another coalition priority is “a more-just tax structure to build revenue for needed programs and services.”

Veliz called for passage of legislation, sponsored by Representative Karen Alzate, a Pawtucket Democrat, and Senator Melissa Murray, a Woonsocket Democrat, to raise the top tax rate from 5.99 percent to 8.99 percent on income of more than $475,000

— essentially the top 1 percent of taxpayers.

Senate President Dominick J. Ruggerio, a North Providence Democrat, has come out against that proposal. On the Rhode Island Report podcast, Ruggerio said he fears a lot of the state’s highest earners would move out if Rhode Island raised the top income tax rate. “Everyone has learned how to operate remotely as a result of the coronavirus,” he said. “I think that a lot of people would possibly move out if that was the case.”

But Veliz questioned Ruggerio’s conclusion, saying an Economic Progress Institute study found that “a wealth of data and research demonstrate clearly that Rhode Islanders and people in general do not pick up and move so easily – and that if they do move, tax rates generally play only a marginal role in making that decision.”

“Raising the income tax on the rich will not lead to a widespread exodus,” Veliz said. “Everyone we run across in this state says the same thing: The people who have more should pay their fair share.”

When the General Assembly convenes at 2 p.m. Tuesday, the House and Senate are expected to vote on McKee’s proposals for spending $119 million of Rhode Island’s $1.13 billion in American Rescue Plan Act funds.

Veliz said the coalition supports using that federal money to address short-term housing stability and long-term affordable housing. He said Rhode Island is facing a crisis of homelessness and a severe shortage of affordable housing, and the coalition wants to ensure that people will not face evictions in the year ahead.

Also, the coalition is backing legislation that would provide driving privileges to undocumented Rhode Islanders. The Senate last year passed a bill sponsored by Senator Frank A. Ciccone III, a Providence Democrat, but the House did not pass a bill introduced by Representative Anastasia P. Williams, a Providence Democrat. House leaders say the Senate bill passed after the budget was approved, and the administration expected it to cost $7 million.

But Veliz said, “We think that number is a little high. Smaller states have done it for less money.” And the coalition hopes the legislation will become law this year. Providing driving privileges to undocumented drivers is a public safety issue, and it would help ensure that those residents can get to work, school, and medical appointments, he said.

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.