‘Highly intoxicated’ Boston man charged with possessing illegal gun at MBTA station

A Boston man was arrested Sunday night for illegally possessing a loaded gun at the Tufts Medical Center station, MBTA Transit Police said.
Manuel Peters, 58, who gave as his address a homeless shelter in the city, was charged with multiple firearm-related charges, Transit Police said in a statement. Peters did not have a license to carry firearms.
Transit Police responded to a request for a well-being check on a “highly intoxicated“ man around 8:51 p.m. at the Tufts station and saw Peters was showing “signs of extreme inebriation” and carrying a fully loaded 32 caliber handgun, the statement said. They removed the gun from Peters and took him into custody.
Advertisement
While processing Peters, Transit Police found several warrants for his arrest from various courts on charges including assault and battery on a disabled person, breaking and entering a building at nighttime, and destruction of property, the statement said.
Madison Mercado can be reached at madison.mercado@globe.com.