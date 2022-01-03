‘Highly intoxicated’ Boston man charged with possessing illegal gun at MBTA station

A Boston man was arrested Sunday night for illegally possessing a loaded gun at the Tufts Medical Center station, MBTA Transit Police said.

Manuel Peters, 58, who gave as his address a homeless shelter in the city, was charged with multiple firearm-related charges, Transit Police said in a statement. Peters did not have a license to carry firearms.

Transit Police responded to a request for a well-being check on a “highly intoxicated“ man around 8:51 p.m. at the Tufts station and saw Peters was showing “signs of extreme inebriation” and carrying a fully loaded 32 caliber handgun, the statement said. They removed the gun from Peters and took him into custody.