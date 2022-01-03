‘It’s so important to remember the humans in the story.’ Logan flight cancellations continue amid staffing shortages, D.C.-area snow storm

Monday’s travel woes, worsened by a storm expected to bring as much of 10 inches of snow to the Washington, D.C. area, came on the heels of hundreds of cancellations and delays of Boston flights from Dec. 19 to Jan. 2.

More than 1,900 U.S. flights and more than 3,300 worldwide were grounded as of early Monday, according to tracking service FlightAware, including more than 100 flights to or from Boston Logan International Airport.

After weeks of holiday travel trouble at Boston Logan International Airport and around the country, a winter storm on the east coast wreaked havoc on the airline industry Monday, as COVID-19 cases continue to surge.

Of the 12,245 scheduled flights to or from Boston during that time period, 736, or around six percent, were canceled, and 2,657, or around 22 percent, were delayed, according to data from FlightAware.com. Christmas day was the worst day for cancellations, with around 12 percent of flights nixed; Sunday, Jan. 2, was the worst day for delays, with around 33 percent of flights held up.

JetBlue, Logan’s largest carrier, had the most cancellations over the two-week period — 340 — according to FightAware, representing around 10 percent of the airline’s scheduled flights during the winter holiday season.

JetBlue spokesperson Philip Stewart said the airline is seeing a surge in the number of employees out sick with COVID-19.

The company is reducing its number of scheduled flights through January 13 and offering incentives to employees who pick up extra shifts.

“We are doing all we can, given our staffing challenges, to avoid inconvenience to our customers and accommodating them on other flights,” he said via e-mail.

Massport spokesperson Jennifer Mehigan said the omicron variant of COVID-19 is disrupting many sectors in the economy.

“We thank passengers who traveled through the airport for their patience and understanding, and we are grateful to the Logan employees who served them,” she said via e-mail.

Passengers affected by hours-long delays in Boston said they were grateful to crewmembers working amid the surge and holiday season.

When Andrew Marcinek, 41, made it onto his 7:40 a.m. Delta flight to Tampa on Dec. 28, he thought he had been spared from the dreaded delays and cancellations he’d been reading about.

He hadn’t.

Marcinek had arrived at Logan airport with some of his family members at around 5:30 a.m. to allow enough time for them to get through what he anticipated would be a crowded security maze.

They boarded the plane on time, but things started to go awry when the plane returned to the gate for what the captain said was a mechanical issue. Then all of the passengers were told to get off the plane, which the airline said was in need of another crewmember.

“There are two sides to this with the people who are actually working and flying,” he said.

All in all, Marcinek, and his family spent many hours at Logan until their flight finally took off around 4:00 p.m.

“We all just kind of handled it in stride,” he said.

Ayesha Mattu, 49, from San Francisco, had planned a three-week stay in Boston with her husband and son to visit family starting in mid-December, but decided to cut it short amid the surge in COVID-19 cases in New England because she is immunocompromised.

Luckily, she received the notification that her Alaska Airlines flight on Christmas Day was delayed five hours just after leaving her in-laws’ house, and was able to turn around and spend more time with them.

When she and her family boarded the plane on Christmas night, she said the pilot made an announcement that the crew flying with them had flown from the west coast to Boston just so they wouldn’t have to cancel the flight, and the whole plane erupted in applause.

“We felt this extreme gratitude for this flight crew,” she said. “It’s so important to remember the humans in the story.”

Taylor Dolven can be reached at taylor.dolven@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @taydolven.