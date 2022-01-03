Man arrested in connection with knife assault in Dorchester

A 23-year-old man was arrested Monday in connection with an investigation into an assault with a deadly weapon in Dorchester last week, Boston police said.
Yeison Pimentel, of Dorchester, turned himself in after seeing his image on bpdnews.com, Boston police said in a statement. He faces a charge of assault by means of a dangerous weapon.
Detectives were seeking a person wearing a red shirt and coat after someone was assaulted with a knife at 479 Blue Hill Ave. at 2:50 p.m. on Wednesday, police said.
Pimentel is expected to be arraigned in the Roxbury division of Boston Municipal Court, police said.
Advertisement
Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.