Man arrested in connection with knife assault in Dorchester

By Adam Sennott Globe Correspondent,Updated January 3, 2022, 38 minutes ago

A 23-year-old man was arrested Monday in connection with an investigation into an assault with a deadly weapon in Dorchester last week, Boston police said.

Yeison Pimentel, of Dorchester, turned himself in after seeing his image on bpdnews.com, Boston police said in a statement. He faces a charge of assault by means of a dangerous weapon.

Detectives were seeking a person wearing a red shirt and coat after someone was assaulted with a knife at 479 Blue Hill Ave. at 2:50 p.m. on Wednesday, police said.

Pimentel is expected to be arraigned in the Roxbury division of Boston Municipal Court, police said.

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.

