Mayor Wu swears in new Boston City Council amid anti-vax protest

The freshman councilors include at-large councilors Erin Murphy and Ruthzee Louijeune, District 4 Councilor Brian Worrell, District 6 Councilor Kendra Hicks, and District 7 Councilor Tania Fernandes Anderson. Incumbents who are returning for another term on the council include Lydia Edwards, Ed Flynn, Frank Baker, Ricardo Arroyo, Kenzie Bok, Liz Breadon, Michael Flaherty and Julia Mejia. Flynn will serve as city council president.

The ceremony marked the official beginning for a a diverse group of newcomers whose victories in November’s municipal election brought significant turnover to the city’s legislative body.

With a small protest demonstrating against the city’s vaccination mandate nearby, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu Monday swore in the new Boston City Council in the City Hall courtyard.

Wu, the daughter of Taiwanese immigrants, last month made history herself, becoming the first woman and first person of color elected to the mayor’s office in Boston’s history. During her remarks,

Among the political luminaries at the ceremony, which was held outside despite temperatures in the 20s because of renewed COVID-19 concerns, were Labor Secretary and former Boston mayor Martin J. Walsh, Senator Elizabeth Warren, and Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins, who is on the verge of becoming the US Attorney for Massachusetts.

Demonstrators protested outside Boston City Hall during the ceremony. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

A small group of protesters, frustrated with the city’s vaccination mandates in response to the surge of the highly-infectious Omicron variant, made noise throughout the proceedings. The group gathered outside City Hall, but their whistles, sirens, boos, and chants echoed through the concrete courtyard during the event.

Demonstrators have recently protested Wu’s announced new vaccine requirements for indoor dining, fitness, and entertainment establishments in the city and strengthened a vaccine mandate for the city’s 18,000-strong workforce. Some of the recent pushback to the new vaccine rules was racist and misogynistic in nature.

