Police investigating fatal shooting of teenage girl in Dorchester

A teenage girl was fatally shot in Dorchester on Sunday evening, police said.

At about 6:25 p.m. officers assigned to District C-11 responded to a 911 call for a shooting in the area of 551 Washington St. in Dorchester, police wrote in a posting on bpdnews.com. The female juvenile victim and two men suffering from apparent gunshot wounds were taken to local area hospitals by Boston EMS. The male victims’ injuries were non-life-threatening, and the girl was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.

The shooting remains under investigation and as of Monday morning, no arrests had been made, according to Officer Kim Tavares, a Boston Police Department spokeswoman.