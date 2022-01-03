Police to update media on disappearance of 7-year-old girl in Manchester, N.H.

Manchester police said in a statement that Monday’s briefing was scheduled for 4 p.m. at the police station on Valley Street.

Police in Manchester, New Hampshire, will brief the public Monday afternoon on the closely watched probe into the disappearance of 7-year-old Harmony Montgomery, who was last seen in the city in October 2019.

Harmony Montgomery was 5 years old when she was last seen in late 2019, Manchester, N.H., police said.

“As previously released, Manchester Police are seeking the public’s help in locating this child,” the statement said. “Manchester Police received a report last week that Harmony Montgomery has not been seen since late 2019. The circumstances surrounding this prolonged absence are very concerning and detectives are actively investigating.”

The statement said Harmony is described as a 7-year-old, white female standing about four feet tall and weighing 50lbs, with blonde hair, blue eyes, and glasses.

Officials urged anyone with pertinent information to contact investigators immediately.

“Anyone who has information about Harmony’s whereabouts is asked to call the

Manchester Police Department at 603-668-8711 or Detective Jack Dunleavy at (603) 792-5561,” the statement said. “You can also remain anonymous and call the Manchester Crimeline at 603- 624-4040.”

Authorities have said previously that Harmony has been missing for more than two years, but that police weren’t made aware of her disappearance until late December 2021.

Harmony was last seen in Manchester in October 2019, police have said previously.

At a prior briefing, Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg said his department has been in contact with Harmony’s family, but he did not say who reported her missing.

It’s unclear why police weren’t aware Harmony was missing until more than two years after she was last seen.

