Scituate man, 28, charged in four-car crash in Duxbury apprehended after fleeing scene

In a statement, State Police identified the Scituate man as Richard T. Nohelty, who was booked on charges of leaving the scene of a crash causing personal injury, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and speeding. It wasn’t clear if Nohelty had hired a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.

A 28-year-old Scituate man allegedly caused a multi-vehicle crash in Duxbury late Sunday that left a 59-year-old Plymouth resident seriously injured, according to State Police, who said the suspect fled the scene on foot and was apprehended a short time later.

According to the State Police statement, the crash occurred around 10:21 p.m. Sunday on Route 3 northbound in Duxbury.

Advertisement

Nohelty, State Police said, was driving a 2007 Chrysler 300C that allegedly “struck the guardrail on the left side of the road and became disabled in the left travel lane.” Three other cars, State Police said, “sustained damage of varying degrees in chain reaction crashes initiated when one of those vehicles swerved to the right to avoid hitting” Nohelty’s Chrysler.

One of the damaged vehicles was a 2011 Toyota Camry driven by a 59-year-old man from Plymouth, who was taken to South Shore Hospital with “serious injuries,” troopers said.

State Police identified the two other vehicles involved in the crash as “a 2001 Toyota Avalon operated by a 26-year-old Waltham man, who was also transported to South Shore Hospital with minor injuries, and a 2004 Mercedes S500SE sedan operated by a 24-year-old Weymouth man, who was transported to Beth Israel-Plymouth with minor injuries.”

Nohelty, authorities said, allegedly “ran from the scene on foot. He was located a short time later and apprehended by Scituate Police Officers in the area of Beaver Dam Road” in Scituate.

State Police said the crash remains under investigation by members of the agency’s Troop D, with help from the agency’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, Crime Scene Services Section, and Detective Unit for Plymouth County.

Advertisement

The crash snarled traffic for a few hours into Monday morning, according to the statement.

State Police said both lanes “of Route 3 north were shut down at the crash site for four hours to facilitate the crash investigation and reconstruction. All lanes were re-opened shortly before 2 a.m.”

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.