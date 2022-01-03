URI is selling beer and wine at basketball games on a trial basis

Rhode Island has a high level of transmission: 1,282.1 total new cases per 100K population in the past 7 days

Coronavirus updates (Note: new numbers are expected to be released on Tuesday.)

Fully vaccinated: 826,592 (of about 1.1 million residents)

New cases: 3,049 (on Thursday)

Test-positive rate: 12.2 percent

Currently hospitalized: 325

Total deaths: 3,066

Leading off

Get ready for an even more rockin’ Ryan Center.

Sunday wasn’t supposed to be just the Atlantic 10 home opener for URI men’s basketball. It was supposed to also mark the return of beer and wine sales during home games. (The game versus La Salle was postponed, but the Rams cruised to an easy non-conference win over AIC, a last-minute opponent.)

In an e-mail sent to season ticket holders prior to the game, the university announced that “patrons will now be permitted to take back drinks to their seats with a maximum of two drinks per purchase.” The e-mail said beer and wine will be sold on a “trial basis,” and the sales will end at the beginning of the second half.

URI even included a banner ad that reads “Now Serving” in the e-mail.

The decision to allow for beer and wine sales hasn’t been highly publicized, but it will be welcome news to Rams’ fans who have long grumbled that alcohol is sold at Providence Friars games at The Dunk.

It’s unclear if alcohol will be sold at every home game for the rest of the season, and there’s always concern things could get out hand when students return to campus from winter break later this month.

But the Ryan Center is already one of the most underrated home courts in college basketball, and offering beer and wine to fans is likely to make it an even louder atmosphere.

URI’s next home game is scheduled for Jan. 12 against St. Joseph’s.

The Globe in Rhode Island

⚓ My colleague Alexa Gagosz has the answers to some of the most pressing questions about the proposed merger between Lifespan and Care New England. Read more.

⚓ A Rhode Island correctional officer has died from complications of COVID-19. Read more.

⚓ Rhode Island shattered records for new COVID-19 cases last week, and could sustain unprecedentedly high numbers of infections through the middle to end of what state leaders say will be a difficult January. Read more.

⚓ This week’s Ocean State Innovators Q&A is with Lucie Basch, who co-founded Too Good To Go, a new app that connects consumers with surplus from restaurants, bakeries, cafes, and grocery stores at the end of each business day, ensuring that unsold food doesn’t go to waste. E-mail Alexa Gagosz with suggestions for this weekly interview. Read more.

Also in the Globe

⚓ Don’t miss Evan Allen’s piece on her nearly three-year correspondence with an imprisoned Boston man who is part of a family that seemed to pass violence along like an heirloom from one generation to the next. Read more.

⚓ Governor Charlie Baker is putting new pressure on the Massachusetts Legislature to finally pass his proposed crackdown on drugged driving, instead of letting the measure — initially filed in 2019 — again die in committee. Read more.

⚓ Dan Shaughnessy writes that it seems like Mac Jones was invented by Bill Belichick. Read more.

What’s on tap today

⚓ The Senate Judiciary Committee is expected to take up the appointment of Jeanine Perella McConaghy to associate justice of the Rhode Island Family Court.

⚓ The Warwick City Council meets at 7 p.m. Here’s the agenda.

My previous column

From a governor’s race to the collapse of Rhode Island’s health care system, here’s a look at the five biggest stories to watch in 2022. If you missed the column, you can read it here. And all of my columns are on our Rhode Island Commentary page.

Rhode Island Report Podcast

