Wu warns BPS needs to be ‘realistic’ about staffing shortages amid Omicron

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said Monday that the city will do everything it can to keep schools open as Omicron bears down on the region, but warned that keeping classrooms open may not be possible.

Asked by reporters about the prospect of Boston students returning to remote learning, Wu said that conversation is ongoing with the state. In-person learning is better for students, she said, before adding that the district needs to be realistic about staffing challenges.

“It becomes unmanageable at a certain point to keep classrooms staffed,” she said during a City Hall media scrum following the swearing-in of Boston city councilors.