Heavy winter storm hits D.C. area and knocks out power across Southeast

The storm dropped about 1 foot of snow in parts of Northern Virginia, while Washington recorded up to 8 inches, said Andrew Orrison, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in College Park, Md. In central Tennessee and northern Alabama, which caught the tail end of the storm, snowfall totals reached 9 inches, the weather service said.

“A major winter storm is underway,” the National Weather Service said Monday morning, while warning, “Snow-covered and slippery roads along with heavy snowfall and low visibility will make travel dangerous.”

Federal government offices and schools in the Washington, D.C., area were closed Monday as the region received its first significant snowfall of the season, part of a winter storm that left more than half a million customers without power as it moved up the East Coast.

The storm was moving north Monday afternoon through Maryland, northern Delaware, and southern New Jersey, where snowfalls totals were expected to range from 6 to 12 inches by the time the weather system pulled offshore about 10 p.m., Orrison said.

In North Carolina, the storm brought strong winds and snow to the mountains in the western part of the state, while up to 2 inches of rain fell in Greensboro, Raleigh, and Durham, breaking daily records for rainfall set in 1992.

As of Monday afternoon, more than 444,000 customers in Virginia were without electricity, while outages affected 110,000 customers in North Carolina and more than 95,000 in Maryland, according to PowerOutage.us, which aggregates data from utilities across the United States.

Hundreds of flights from Washington-area airports were canceled or delayed Monday morning, according to FlightAware, which tracks the status of flights.

The Atlantic City International Airport temporarily closed Monday while crews worked to clear runways of snow, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation.

At a news conference Monday, Mayor Muriel Bowser of Washington said, “I can’t emphasize enough right now that you should stay home.” A snow emergency was in effect for the city until 7 p.m. Monday.

Governor Larry Hogan of Maryland mobilized state resources, and Governor Philip Murphy of New Jersey declared a state of emergency for five counties, warning residents to stay off the roads. In Delaware, state government offices were closed.

A winter storm warning was in effect early Monday for portions of Tennessee and North Carolina, along with a large swath of Virginia up through Washington and parts of Maryland and New Jersey, the weather service said.

At a news conference, Murphy said that as of Monday afternoon, emergency workers in his state had assisted 245 motorists.

“Stay off the roads,” he said. “Let this thing get cleaned up over the course of the evening, and then hopefully get a fresh start commute in the morning.”

Roads in the region became treacherous. The Virginia State Police said Monday that its officers had responded to more than 650 reports of crashes and assisted more than 600 stranded vehicles as of 4 p.m. Some drivers had minor injuries, but no deaths were reported, authorities said.

“The cars are going too fast for conditions, and they’re sliding off the roads, into ditches, into the cement walls, into one another,” said Corinne Geller, a spokeswoman for the Virginia State Police. Rain on Sunday prevented crews from properly salting the roads, she said, making highways more dangerous during the snow Monday.

In Washington, Bowser said Monday that residents should stay off the “very slick and hard-to-pass” roads.

Crews were working to remove snow from the roads in the impacted states Monday afternoon after the worst of the storm had passed. Several agencies posted images of cars stuck on snow-covered roads, which officials urged residents to avoid so snowplows could clear the streets.

“Stay off the roadways, so our crews can safely do their jobs,” the Maryland Department of Transportation said.

Schools across the Washington region canceled classes Monday, as did several in the Richmond area in Virginia. In New Jersey, some systems announced closures while others said they would operate with delayed openings.

The heaviest snow, at 2 inches per hour, occurred right after the transition from rain Monday morning, meteorologists said. Orrison of the weather service said that there were reports of thundersnow — a phenomenon when thunder and lightning occur during a snowstorm — in the Washington area Monday.

The possible refreezing of melted snow in the evening and overnight hours could lead to additional travel concerns.

“The refreeze on the road could definitely be dangerous for commuters Tuesday morning,” Orrison said.