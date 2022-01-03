Trump offers unusual endorsement of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban ahead of parliamentary elections

Former president Donald Trump on Monday made an unusual endorsement in a foreign election, offering his “Complete support” for Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, a right-wing populist leader accused of undermining the country’s democracy and moving toward autocracy during more than a decade in power.

Six opposition parties have coalesced around Hungarian opposition leader Peter Marki-Zay in a bid to oust Orban, who has championed "illiberal democracy" and become a pariah among European Union members, in parliamentary elections planned for the spring.

"Viktor Orbán of Hungary truly loves his Country and wants safety for his people," Trump said in a statement. "He has done a powerful and wonderful job in protecting Hungary, stopping illegal immigration, creating jobs, trade, and should be allowed to continue to do so in the upcoming Election. He is a strong leader and respected by all. He has my Complete support and Endorsement for reelection as Prime Minister!"