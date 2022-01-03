It’s a new day for Boston immigrants under Mayor Wu

Boston has never had a mayor who’s been as close to the realities of the modern immigrant experience as Michelle Wu.

Perhaps pointing out the symbolism in Wu’s election is getting trite. But it’s still worth highlighting the significant potential that the election of the new mayor has created for Boston to adopt more meaningful immigrant-friendly policies.

“There’s been a lot of rhetoric and well-intended statements coming out of previous [municipal] administrations” in regard to policy relief for immigrants, said Iván Espinoza-Madrigal, executive director of the Boston Lawyers for Civil Rights. “Our hope is that we’re going to move from intentions to action under Mayor Wu.”

There are two immediate big-ticket items that legal and advocacy organizations, including Lawyers for Civil Rights, are hoping Wu will prioritize: the city’s legal defense fund for immigrants and the creation of a municipal ID card.

Under former mayor Marty Walsh, Boston established the Greater Boston Immigrant Defense Fund as a two-year pilot. The $1 million fund relied on private donations and served other cities beyond Boston. The monetary funds go to area nonprofits, which then hire attorneys for immigrants who come through their doors. In 2019, when the pilot concluded, the city dedicated $50,000 of taxpayers’ money in the budget. And when Acting Mayor Kim Janey stepped in last year, she expanded the fund (though it’s unclear by how much).

Espinoza-Madrigal said there’s a great need for legal aid given the wave of Haitian refugees seeking help in Boston. Most of these recently arrived Haitians “are now in deportation proceedings and have absolutely no resources to hire an attorney to go through their complex immigration proceedings with the legal support they need,” he said, adding that there should be at least $1 million from municipal resources dedicated to the Boston fund. “There is an urgent need to bring Boston’s defense fund to scale and grow it so more families can be protected.”

Indeed, access to court-appointed legal representation — which is not a right for those who find themselves in immigration proceedings — is key. In Boston, roughly half of the foreign-born population is naturalized. Cities like New York and San Francisco have established multimillion-dollar legal assistance funds for immigrants in their budgets. The evidence coming from those programs is compelling: Public funds for immigration legal defense give its beneficiaries a fairer shot to make their case in immigration court. A national study found that never-detained immigrants have a 78 percent success rate if they have a lawyer representing them compared to a 15 percent rate of winning their case if they don’t.

Then there’s the overdue municipal ID program, which was proposed five years ago only to be sent to study. “One of the excuses the Walsh administration kept giving to community members is that they were studying the viability of the municipal ID project, when clearly there were viable models out there that work,” Espinoza-Madrigal said. New York’s free identification card allows its 1.4 million members to get access to city services (such as the library), cultural institutions, and entertainment (like the zoo). For noncitizens who lack the ability to obtain a state or federal identification, the ID can be used to enter municipal buildings and interact with police departments and other city agencies.

Establishing an ID card for Bostonians is a priority for City Councilor Ricardo Arroyo, who is expected to chair the council’s government operations committee. The concern around the government having a list that could potentially single out residents with no legal status is real. “But ideally you make the ID work for many things, like libraries, museums, the MBTA, etc.” so that a list of ID holders becomes meaningless or non-identifying of certain groups of immigrants, he said.

The blueprints are there for Boston to follow the steps of other large cities to become more inclusive and welcoming for its large immigrant populations. It’s a small investment that would recognize an important reality: Immigrants are here, contributing to an economy that needs them more than ever.

Marcela García can be reached at marcela.garcia@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @marcela_elisa.