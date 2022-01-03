Roadblock at DPU

The comprehensive energy policy bill signed by Governor Baker earlier this year, committing us to achieve net zero by 2050, sounded the alarm and proposed a “roadmap” to move our Commonwealth quickly and methodically from greenhouse-gas-emitting fossil fuels to clean energy. The bill also directed a key state agency, the DPU, to take into account both equity and the Commonwealth’s climate action goals in making its decisions.

Sabrina Shankman’s Dec. 27 article, “Efforts to cut energy costs hit DPU snag,” makes abundantly clear that the current Department of Public Utilities is not up to the job it has been assigned.

So what has the DPU done? As reported by Shankman, it has ruled against the Cape Light Compact’s initiative to install solar systems with batteries and heat pumps in 250 low- and moderate-income homes and it has decided to delay, for a year, a ruling on whether Boston’s Community Choice Electricity can provide 20,000 low-income homes with $125-$150 annual credit from a solar discount program. Where is the DPU’s sense of urgency about global warming in either of those decisions? And where is the DPU’s commitment to helping the Commonwealth find equitable ways to meet its climate action goals?

Perhaps the DPU needs more staff, or maybe the agency needs new leadership — or perhaps a complete overhaul. In any case, those responsible for the oversight of the DPU need to take immediate remedial action, because decisions or delays like these are simply unacceptable when the climate emergency is on our doorstep.

Michael McCord

Boston

Climate Roadmap dictates change

The Dec. 27 article by Sabrina Shankman correctly assessed the Mass. DPU’s decisions delaying proposals by Cape Light Compact and the City of Boston to incorporate solar into energy efficiency assistance for low-income customers. Adding solar can achieve energy affordability and climate benefits and will align with Massachusetts’ recently passed Climate Roadmap legislation. As Shankman points out, 2018 changes to the Green Communities Act specifically authorize renewable energy as part of the Mass Save program. The DPU is stuck in outdated assumptions and must start to recognize several priority issues, not only the hourly cost of electricity. Adding solar provides a range of benefits. More efficient power supply comes from power generation that is feet away — not miles away — from where it is used. Climate and equity benefits are recognized and mandated by the Commonwealth’s roadmap. It is time for the DPU to recognize and respond to the policies, legislation, and needs of today and confidently address those needs.

Stephen Cowell

Framingham

The writer is president of E4TheFuture, a nonprofit clean-energy advocacy organization.

The Legislature needs to get into the act

“Efforts to cut energy costs hit DPU snag” did not attribute enough fault to the Legislature, which has not clarified how municipal aggregations should operate nor provided the funding required to accelerate decarbonization.

Cape Light Compact’s proposed demonstration program would electrify 250 low- and moderate-income homes at a cost of more than $11 million to residential ratepayers on Cape Cod and Martha’s Vineyard. It would drive the Compact’s 2022 efficiency surcharge to almost $300 for the average residence, up $10 per month relative to 2021. Struggling year-round residents who do not qualify for low-income energy assistance would face surcharges more than double those proposed by other Mass Save providers. Meanwhile, utilities and consumers across the Commonwealth would benefit from lessons learned during the Compact’s demonstration.

Concerned by various inequities, representatives from six of the 21 towns that make up the Compact voted against the 3-year efficiency plan submitted to DPU by the Compact. Three additional towns did not participate in the vote, yet the plan was submitted as if each aggregating municipality approved. Rather than challenge DPU, state officials and advocacy groups should help identify alternative funding sources for the Compact’s demonstration, and legislators should protect ratepayer interests and humanity by clarifying and strengthening DPU’s authority over aggregations while implementing the comprehensive carbon fee-and-dividend plan needed to drive down emissions in a just and equitable manner.

Chris Powicki

Brewster

The writer is an energy advocate, climate activist, and founder and president of Water Energy Ecology Information & Design Services, an energy consultant company.

Reading the law

I am not a lawyer, nor have I ever played one on TV. The nuances of the Green Communities Act of 2008 and the 2018 additions are beyond me (“Efforts to cut energy costs hit DPU snag,” Page A1, Dec. 27).

However, after having read “An Act Creating a Next-Generation Roadmap for Massachusetts Climate Policy,” it seems to me that the Cape and Vineyard Electrification Offering reflects the spirit of the law.

CVEO will be paid for by the Cape Light Compact, part of Mass Save.

The environmental justice principles in section 56 (page 40) call for “(ii) the equitable distribution of energy and environmental benefits and environmental burden.”

I hope that the Department of Public Utilities, the Department of Energy Resources, or the Legislature will take the necessary steps to approve the CVEO solar, battery storage, and heat pump package for the 250 low- and moderate-income households on Cape Cod that would greatly benefit from it.

Bob Higgins-Steele

Truro