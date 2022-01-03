fb-pixel Skip to main content

Antonio Brown in attendance at the Barclays Center as Ja Morant leads Grizzlies over Nets

By DENIS P. GORMAN The Associated Press,Updated January 3, 2022, 24 minutes ago
Former Buccaneers receiver Antonio Brown arrived at courtside during the second half of the Grizzlies-Nets game.
Former Buccaneers receiver Antonio Brown arrived at courtside during the second half of the Grizzlies-Nets game.Adam Hunger/Associated Press

NEW YORK — Ja Morant scored 36 points and five Grizzlies scored in double figures as Memphis extended its winning streak to five games with a 118-104 win over the Brooklyn Nets Monday night.

Desmond Bane scored 29 points, Brandon Clarke added 16, and Jarrett Culver and Tyus Jones had 12 apiece.

“Since I [came] here, I’ve been saying we deserve more respect,” Morant said. “The stuff we’re doing now, obviously that recognition and everything will come.”

Kevin Durant led the Nets with 26 points on 8-for-24 shooting from the field, including 2 for 8 from 3-point range. James Harden added 19 points on 5-for-14 shooting. Nic Claxton added 11 points and Blake Griffin and Bruce Brown each finished with 10 points as Brooklyn lost its third straight.

Advertisement

Morant scored 18 points in the third period and had a spectacular tomahawk dunk that drew a gasp from the Barclays Center crowd of more 17,000, which included NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown, whose career is on hold after leaving the field and his Tampa Bay teammates in the Buccaneers’ win over the Jets on Sunday.


Black news hour logo 2

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video